USA Swimming Foundation Announces 2019 Make A Splash Tour Locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the national governing body, today announced the final list of destinations for its 2019 Make a Splash Tour presented by Phillips 66. Beginning May 21, the Make a Splash Tour will make stops in New York, N.Y., Memphis, Tenn., San Diego, Calif. and Corpus Christi, Texas, to raise awareness around the importance of learning to swim.

As part of a nationwide contest, Memphis, Tennessee was chosen to host a Tour stop thanks to their efforts to spread the life-saving message of learning to swim to children, families and communities.

The Make a Splash Tour takes place between May and June each year, bringing USA Swimming Foundation ambassadors, Olympic medalists and elite athletes to four cities to educate children, parents, communities and civic leaders on the importance of learning to swim. The 2019 Make a Splash Tour presented by Phillips 66 will kick things off with its 50th stop in New York City.

The 2019 Tour locations are:

New York, New York (May 21 & 22, 2019): with Olympians Missy Franklin, Cullen Jones, Nathan Adrian, Simone Manuel and Rowdy Gaines

San Diego, California (June 3, 2019): with Olympians Ryan Murphy, Josh Davis and Rowdy Gaines

Corpus Christi, Texas (June 5, 2019): with Olympians Cullen Jones, Josh Davis and Rowdy Gaines

Drowning is the second-leading cause of accidental death for children under the age of 14 in the United States. Research has shown that formal swimming lessons reduce the risk of childhood drowning by 88 percent, and the USA Swimming Foundation, with the support of Phillips 66, embarks on this annual Tour with an emphasis on saving children’s lives through swim lessons.

“The Make a Splash Tour presented by Phillips 66 is designed to bring awareness to the importance of teaching children the skills they need to build their confidence in the water, and in life,” USA Swimming Foundation Executive Director Debbie Hesse said. “Working hard to make a difference and striving to impact as many people and communities across the country would be impossible without the support of a dedicated partner such as Phillips 66. We are proud to continue to build on this decade of championing such an important and life-saving initiative.”

To date, more than 7.5 million children have received the lifesaving gift of swim lessons through the USA Swimming Foundation’s Make a Splash Local Partner network, comprised of 1,000 qualified swim lesson providers across the country.

Tami Talbert Walker, Manager Brand and Reputation at Phillips 66 added: “Safety is a key value for Phillips 66, and we believe child drownings are preventable. We are proud to sponsor the USA Swimming Foundation’s Make a Splash Tour to keep kids safer in, on and around the water.”

Since 1973, Phillips 66’s contributions have supported the USA Swimming community through National Championships and other international competitions, publication of sport development materials, and many additional endeavors. The Make a Splash Tour, which the company has sponsored since the program’s inception in 2009, is a natural extension of its dedication to safety.

Alarming Drowning Statistics

Drowning claims the lives of approximately 3,500 people per year, with nearly 25 percent being children under the age of 14. The problem is particularly prevalent in ethnically diverse communities, where the drowning rate is almost three times the national average (CDC).

Approximately 10 people drown every day in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

African-American children drown at a rate nearly 5.5 times higher than their Caucasian peers, as reported by the CDC.

Drowning is a silent killer—most young children who drowned in pools were last seen in the home, had been out of sight less than five minutes, and were in the care of one or both parents at the time, according to the Present P. Child Drowning Study.

About the USA Swimming Foundation

The USA Swimming Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. Established in 2004, the Foundation works to strengthen the sport by saving lives and building champions—in the pool and in life. Whether we’re equipping our children with the life-saving skill of learn-to-swim through our Make a Splash initiative, or providing financial support to our heroes on the U.S. National Team, the USA Swimming Foundation aims to provide the wonderful experience of swimming to kids at all levels across the country. To learn more, visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org.

About the USA Swimming Foundation’s Make a Splash Initiative

The USA Swimming Foundation’s Make a Splash initiative is a national child-focused water safety campaign, which aims to provide the opportunity for every child in America to learn to swim. Through Make a Splash, the USA Swimming Foundation partners with learn-to-swim providers and water safety advocates across the country to provide swimming lessons and educate children and their families on the importance of learning how to swim. The USA Swimming Foundation has invested millions of dollars to provide grants to qualified Local Partner learn-to-swim programs, to spread national awareness, and to bring together strategic partners to end drowning. To date, over 7.5 million children have received the lifesaving gift of swim lessons through the USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash Local Partner network, comprised 1,000 qualified lesson providers across the nation. To learn more, visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/ makeasplash.