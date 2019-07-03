USA Swimming Confirms That Jack Levant Is Out of World University Games

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists

USA Swimming on Tuesday released an updated roster for the 2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade. In addition to the known change of adding Molly Kowal in the women’s 1500 free and dropping Hannah Moore (who is now on the World Championship team in open water) – there’s one more big change.

The new roster has no Jack Levant, who’s been dealing with an unknown health issue that cost him his NCAA Championship meet last season. Levant has returned to racing recently, and he’s also still listed on an updated version of the World Championships roster, where he’s scheduled to swim the 800 free relay only.

While the roster update doesn’t reflect it, entry lists for the World University Games indicate that Zach Apple will absorb Levant’s spot in the individual 200 free, and that Jack Saunderson will absorb his spot in the individual 200 fly.

Levant is still listed on the US roster for the World Championships, however, and his recent social media posts indicate that he is planning on racing at that meet. USA Swimming has in the past, however, taken swimmers to the World Championships who were qualified for relays and not wound up using them. This was the case, for example, with Clay Youngquist at the 2015 World Championships, who was qualified to swim on the 800 free relay but ultimately didn’t race.

Levant was a 1:46.39 at US Nationals last summer, which was, and remains, his best time. He’s raced a pair of 200 meter frees so far in 2019, with times of 1:54.33 and 1:50.60 on June 9th and June 22nd, respectively.

Racing at the World University Games in Napoli, Italy begins on Thursday.