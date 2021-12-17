USA Reaches 10 Medals At Short Course Worlds While Canada Leads With 3 Golds

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Canada won another pair of medals on day 2 of the Short Course World Championships in the form of mixed 4×50 gold and women’s 100 backstroke silver courtesy of Kylie Masse. That gives them 3 golds and 2 silvers thus far.

While the USA has won twice as many medals, the FINA medal table gives the most weight to gold medal performances, which keep Canada in the lead after 2 days of racing. The USA picked up a second gold medal on day 2 when Shaine Casas topped the men’s 100 backstroke podium.

The nation also added two silvers thanks to the women’s 4×50 medley performance and Charlotte Hook‘s 200 butterfly swim. Katharine Berkoff and Nic Fink landed on the podium as well in the 100 back and 100 breast, respectively.

2021 Short Course Worlds Medal Table – Day 2

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Canada 3 2 0 5 2 USA 2 3 5 10 3 Sweden 2 0 2 4 4 Italy 1 3 1 5 5 Russia 1 2 1 4 =6 Austria 1 0 0 1 =6 Belarus 1 0 0 1 =6 China 1 0 0 1 =6 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 =6 Israel 1 0 0 1 =6 Japan 1 0 0 1 =6 Korea 1 0 0 1 =13 Lithuania 0 1 1 2 =13 Netherlands 0 1 1 2 =13 Switzerland 0 1 1 2 16 Ireland 0 1 0 1 =17 Bosnia & Herzegovina 0 0 1 1 =17 Romania 0 0 1 1 =17 South Africa 0 0 1 1

Sweden replaced Italy for the #3 spot when Louise Hansson in the 100 backstroke and the women’s 4×50 medley team both pulled out wins in those 2 events. They now have a total of 4 medals overall when you add the 2 bronzes from the women’s 4×100 freestyle bronze and Sophie Hansson‘s 50 breaststroke.

Italy dropped to 4th place overall but added 2 more medals on day 2. Breaststrokers Nicolo Martinenghi and Benedetta Pilato earned silver in the 100 and 50, respectively. Russia added 3 podium finishes on day 2 as Kliment Kolesnikov and Aleksandr Shchegolev each came second in their respective 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle swims. Relay-wise their mixed squad won bronze in the 4×50 medley.

7 nations are now tied for 6th place, each boasting a single gold medal thus far in the meet, while another 3 countries follow with 1 silver and 1 bronze medal each in a tie for 17th.