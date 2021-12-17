Bella Sims Hits 9:31 PB In 1000 Free To Open Huntington Beach Sectionals

2021 CA/NV Speedo Sectionals – Huntington Beach

December 16-19, 2021

Golden West College, Huntington Beach, California

Hosted by Golden West Swim Club (GWSC)

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 CA Dec CA NV Speedo Sect at GWSC w/DITCH”

Less than one week removed from an exceptional performance at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West in Austin, Bella Sims and her Sandpipers of Nevada teammates are back in action at the Huntington Beach Speedo Sectionals at Golden West College.

Sims, who won a total of nine gold medals last week in Austin, opened the competition in Huntington Beach with another victory in the womens’ 1000 freestyle, resetting her lifetime best time in 9:31.16.

The 16-year-old’s time improves upon her previous PB of 9:32.59, set in December of 2019, and moves her into eighth all-time in the 15-16 age group. Her old best currently ranks her second all-time in the 13-14 age group behind only Katie Ledecky.

The Sandpipers now have three of their swimmers ranked in the top eight in 15-16 age group history, with Sims joining #4 Erica Sullivan and #6 Katie Grimes.

All-Time 15-16 Rankings, Women’s 1000 Freestyle (SCY)

Katie Ledecky (NCAP), 9:14.22 – 2013 Kate Ziegler (FISH), 9:25.51 – 2005 Katie Hoff (NBAC), 9:27.56 – 2006 Erica Sullivan (SAND), 9:29.91 – 2016 Jane Skillman (UN), 9:30.35 – 1990 Katie Grimes (SAND), 9:30.58 – 2021 Tiffany Cohen (UN), 9:30.65 – 1983 Bella Sims (SAND), 9:31.16 – 2021 Kim Brown (UN), 9:31.71 – 1985 Becca Mann (CAT), 9:31.79 – 2013

The Sandpipers swept the 1000 free podium in Huntington Beach, with 17-year-old Paige Kuwata taking second in 9:48.68 and 14-year-old Claire Weinstein third in 9:58.82.

Kuwata’s swim marked a new lifetime best, improving on her 9:51.11 from last December’s Las Vegas Super Final, while Weinstein owns a PB of 9:43.75 (also from Dec. 2020) that ranks her 16th in 13-14 history.

Grimes is notably not competing at the meet as she’s in Abu Dhabi at the Short Course World Championships.

The other event on Thursday was the men’s 1650 freestyle, which also resulted in a podium sweep for the Sandpipers.

Leading the way was 16-year-old Ilya Kharun, who is coming off of breaking the National Age Group Record in the boys’ 15-16 100 butterfly at Winter Juniors (45.59).

Kharun dropped nearly 21 seconds to win the event in a time of 15:03.72, moving him into 17th all-time in the 15-16 age group. Kharun’s previous best was 15:24.69, set in October at the Sandpipers’ Pumpkin Invite.

His teammates Maksim Maskalenka (15:35.82) and Dillon Wright (15:39.46) finished second and third, respectively, both establishing best times as well.