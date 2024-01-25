USA Down Syndrome Swimming Announces National Team

Courtesy: USA Down Syndrome Swimming (USADSS)

(Florida, January 2024) 27 swimmers from across the country qualified for the USA Down Syndrome Swimming (USADSS) National team. Athletes earned a spot on the USA National Competitive Swimming team by achieving at least 2 A Cut times at sanctioned events. These Minimum Qualifying Times (MQT) are set by the Down Syndrome International Swimming Organization (DSISO). Athletes named to the USADSS National Artistic Swimming Team must have attended a USA National Artistic Swimming competition and qualified as Tier 3 or higher. This grade includes high level demonstrations of flexibility, strength, swimming, breath control and figures techniques.

The USA Down Syndrome Swimming National Team finished fourth at the 2022 World Championship, and the Artistic team took home Silver. Due to current world events, the USADSS board has made the difficult decision to not send the team to the 2024 Trisome Games, set for March 19-26, 2024 in Antalya, Turkey.

Here is a list of the swimmers selected for the team:

Competitive Team

Name, State

Chase Baird, Arizona

Mary Borman, Arkansas

Kayla Aulis, California

Lily Grenning, California

Jane Evans, California

Caitlin Trevor, Delaware

Lauren Bergquist, Florida

Gustavo De Oliveira, Florida

Katya Vazhenin, Georgia

Campbell Wyman, Idaho

Charlie Saffian, Maine

Thomas Chen, Michigan

Luke Drumright, Michigan

Joseph Suter, Michigan

Jonathan Rawlings, Missouri

Maggie Scherder, Missouri

Gianfranco Schiaretta, Pennsylvania

Joey Jurries, Wisconsin

Artistic Team

Name State

Isabella Acosta, Florida

Bianca Almodovar, Florida

Swanmoon Guardiola, Florida

Rachelle Ghandour, Florida

Carolina Rossel, Florida

Claire Gunter, Florida

Grace Long, Florida

Sofia Valdivia, Florida

Valeria Vazquez, Florida

More information on each athlete can be found at https://www.usadownsyndromeswimming.org/2024-national-team