USA Down Syndrome Swimming Announces National Team

Courtesy: USA Down Syndrome Swimming (USADSS)
(Florida, January 2024) 27 swimmers from across the country qualified for the USA Down Syndrome Swimming (USADSS) National team. Athletes earned a spot on the USA National Competitive Swimming team by achieving at least 2 A Cut times at sanctioned events. These Minimum Qualifying Times (MQT) are set by the Down Syndrome International Swimming Organization (DSISO). Athletes named to the USADSS National Artistic Swimming Team must have attended a USA National Artistic Swimming competition and qualified as Tier 3 or higher. This grade includes high level demonstrations of flexibility, strength, swimming, breath control and figures techniques.
The USA Down Syndrome Swimming National Team finished fourth at the 2022 World Championship, and the Artistic team took home Silver. Due to current world events, the USADSS board has made the difficult decision to not send the team to the 2024 Trisome Games, set for March 19-26, 2024 in Antalya, Turkey.
Here is a list of the swimmers selected for the team:
Competitive Team
Name, State
- Chase Baird, Arizona
- Mary Borman, Arkansas
- Kayla Aulis, California
- Lily Grenning, California
- Jane Evans, California
- Caitlin Trevor, Delaware
- Lauren Bergquist, Florida
- Gustavo De Oliveira, Florida
- Katya Vazhenin, Georgia
- Campbell Wyman, Idaho
- Charlie Saffian, Maine
- Thomas Chen, Michigan
- Luke Drumright, Michigan
- Joseph Suter, Michigan
- Jonathan Rawlings, Missouri
- Maggie Scherder, Missouri
- Gianfranco Schiaretta, Pennsylvania
- Joey Jurries, Wisconsin
Artistic Team
Name State
- Isabella Acosta, Florida
- Bianca Almodovar, Florida
- Swanmoon Guardiola, Florida
- Rachelle Ghandour, Florida
- Carolina Rossel, Florida
- Claire Gunter, Florida
- Grace Long, Florida
- Sofia Valdivia, Florida
- Valeria Vazquez, Florida
More information on each athlete can be found at https://www.usadownsyndromeswimming.org/2024-national-team