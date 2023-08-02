UNCW Head Coach Bobby Guntoro Signs Contract Extension Through 2025-26

Courtesy: UNCW Athletics

WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW Director of Athletics Michael Oblinger has announced the signing of swimming and diving head coach Bobby Guntoro to a contract that runs through the 2025-26 season.

“In his time as head of the swimming and diving programs, Coach Guntoro has returned the luster to a proud and successful program,” said Oblinger. “I’m looking forward to watching Coach continue to grow the program in the pool, classroom, and the Wilmington community.”

Guntoro, who enters his fourth season at the lead of the program, helped the Seahawks sweep the 2023 Coastal Athletic Association championships for the first time since 2012. For Guntoro, it was his second and third conference titles as head coach of the Seahawks. As a student-athlete, he was a member of four straight CAA conference championship teams.

“I would like to thank Chancellor Volety, Michael Oblinger, and Associate Athletic Director Mark Wagner for their continued support and trust in me to lead UNCW Swimming & Diving program,” said Guntoro.

In 2022-23 the Seahawks featured four swimmers on the men’s side that combined for seven individual event championships and the women had three swimmers collected four titles.

In his second season (2021-22) with the program, Brooke Knisely became UNCW’s sixth swimmer, all-time, to qualify for the NCAA Championships where she set a program record in the 1650 Freestyle with a mark of 16:13.47. That same season, the men’s program earned its 14th conference title and first since 2014.

Both UNCW swimming and diving programs were recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for their academic performances during the spring 2023 semester.

The women’s program finished the semester with a 3.65 grade point average while the men compiled a 3.43 GPA.

UNCW boasted eight swimmers and divers on the Collegiate Sports Communicators Academic All-District squad. Representing the men were Silas Crosby, Dave Fitch, Kenneth Lowe, and Sam O’Brien. Katie Knorr, Tink Niebel, Sarah Olson and Courtney Klausen were on the women’s side.

“As an alum, it is a dream come true to come home and serve as the head coach for the Seahawks. I love everything about UNCW and the Wilmington community. My first three years at UNCW have been special as we achieved outstanding accomplishments in the classroom, the pool, and the community. I am committed to being in Wilmington. My vision is to develop our swimming & diving program to become one of the top programs in the nation. More importantly, we will continue to create a positive impact in the Wilmington community and be the best ambassador for UNCW.”

The Seahawks open the season on Sept. 29 at home against South Carolina.