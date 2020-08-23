UNC ’25 Commit Jay Baker Goes Personal Best 49.0 100 Back at NCAC Time Trial

NCAC TIME TRIALS

August 21, 2020

Parkwood, NC

Short course yards (SCY)

Meet Mobile results: ‘NCAC “Fast Friday” Time Trials – 8/21-8/23’

Pro Justin Wright and some of North Carolina Aquatic Club’s top juniors competed in another time trial on Friday, this time contesting short course yards after racing in short course meters two weeks ago. Michael Chadwick, another pro who moved to North Carolina at the same time as Wright to train under UNC head coach Mark Gangloff, didn’t race this weekend.

UNC ’25 commit Jay Baker hit a lifetime best to win the 100 back, going 49.07 to erase his old best of 49.38. He also went a best in the 100 free, clocking a 48.21; his old best was a 49.61.

NC State ’25 commit Sam Hoover won the 100 free by almost three seconds, clocking a 45.47. His lifetime best is a 43.10 from the 2020 North Carolina 3A high school championships, where he won the 100 free and 200 free individual titles. Hoover was second to Baker in the 100 back, going 51.45, which was an improvement on his old best of 51.94.

Wright posted times of 48.15 in the 100 free and 51.52 in the 100 back. Primarily a 200 butterflier, Wright was actually just off of his 2014 personal best in the 100 free of 47.65, while his best 100 back performance still stands at a 48.47 from a time trial at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships during his senior year at the University of Arizona.