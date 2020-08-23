Swim CEO Series: David Arluck of Fitter & Faster Talks Swim Biz During COVID

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with CEO of Fitter & Faster Swim Tour, David Arluck. He gave us the ins and outs of how he’s been running his swim business during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even how he’s been able to host in-person swim clinics during the shutdown.
