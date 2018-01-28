Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month: Janet Hu, Stanford

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Over the month of January, Janet Hu leads the NCAA in three events and is a part of three NCAA-leading relays for Stanford.

Hu went 22.09 to win the 50 free against Arizona, the fastest swim this month out of all NCAA programs. That time would rank 10th in the NCAA for the season as a whole, had Hu not already been 21.91 in November.

Hu was also 52.24 in the 100 back as Stanford topped USC and 1:53.18 to win the 200 back against Arizona State. Both of those are NCAA-leading times for the month.

Stanford had four dual meets this month, going 4-0 vs Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and USC. Hu won events at all four meets. Her final results from those duals:

7 individual wins (in 7 entries)

7 relay wins (in 8 entries)

Relay splits of: 50 frees: 22.30 100 frees: 48.93 (leadoff), 48.99 (leadoff) 50 backs: 24.38 50 flys: 23.08, 23.47



Stanford looks all-but-untouchable in the NCAA, and were still the heavy favorites even before getting Simone Manuel and Megan Byrnes back from injuries. That has much to do with Hu, the senior standout who has dominated the month of January.

