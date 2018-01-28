Wright State Men, Xavier Women Take Duals

PRESS RELEASE – XAVIER

DAYTON, Ohio –  Xavier men’s and women’s swimming traveled up I75 to face off with the Wright State Raiders on Saturday morning. Women’s swimming topped the Raiders, while the Musketeer men fell, but the combined score of the program topped that of WSU.

PRESS RELEASE – WRIGHT STATE

The Wright State swimming teams hosted the Xavier Musketeers for the final home meet Saturday afternoon.  The WSU men won 167-94 while Xavier women won 184-72.

Thomas Downey (1000 free), Jack Fergus (100 back), Trevor Keriazes (100 breast), Mitchell Stover (200 fly, 200 back),Dominic Poletta (50 and 100 free), Levente Sardi (200 breast), Kevin McCaffrey (100 fly), Levente Sardi (200 IM), the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay teams all took first place finishes for the men side. For the women,Sofia Aledo (100 back, 200 IM) and Abby Saner (200 breast) each notched victories for the Raider women.

Wright State will complete their 2017-18 schedule at the Horizon League Championships in Cleveland, OH, starting on Wednesday, February 21st.

