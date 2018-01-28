Wright State Men, Xavier Women Take Duals

WRIGHT STATE VS. XAVIER
- Saturday, January 27, 2018
- Dayton, Ohio
- Results
SCORES – WOMEN
- Xavier – 184
- Wright State – 72
SCORES – MEN
- Wright State – 167
- Xavier – 94
PRESS RELEASE – XAVIER
DAYTON, Ohio – Xavier men’s and women’s swimming traveled up I75 to face off with the Wright State Raiders on Saturday morning. Women’s swimming topped the Raiders, while the Musketeer men fell, but the combined score of the program topped that of WSU.
- Xavier‘s women took the top spot in 11 of 14 racing events.
- Xavier opened the meet by taking the top two spots in the 200 medley relay on the women’s side, led in by Paxtyn Drew, Becca Titterton, Caroline Gaertner and Emily Conners.
- Emma Kauffeld led in three Musketeers in the top three in the 200 free. Regan DeWitt and Molly Ford finished second and third, respectively.
- Samantha White took first in the 200 fly.
- Xavier took the top three spots in the 50 free, led by Emily Conners. Lorelei Gaertner and Laura Dicus placed second and third.
- Emily Saugstad led the Musketeers in the 100 free, taking first. Caroline Gaertner placed second, Abigail Garner finished third and Maureen Cummins closed out the top four.
- Paxtyn Drew took first in the 200 back, followed in by Riece Drew in second and Anne Lockerin third.
- Emma Kauffeld picked up a second first-place finish in the 500 free. Katie Kerr finished second and Regan DeWitt placed third.
- Annie Cummins finished first in the 100 fly.
- Xavier closed out the meet by taking the top three spots in the 200 free relay, led by Emily Conners, Paxtyn Drew, Caroline Gaertner and Tianna Vozar.
- Xavier won by a final score of 184-72 on the women’s side.
PRESS RELEASE – WRIGHT STATE
The Wright State swimming teams hosted the Xavier Musketeers for the final home meet Saturday afternoon. The WSU men won 167-94 while Xavier women won 184-72.
Thomas Downey (1000 free), Jack Fergus (100 back), Trevor Keriazes (100 breast), Mitchell Stover (200 fly, 200 back),Dominic Poletta (50 and 100 free), Levente Sardi (200 breast), Kevin McCaffrey (100 fly), Levente Sardi (200 IM), the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay teams all took first place finishes for the men side. For the women,Sofia Aledo (100 back, 200 IM) and Abby Saner (200 breast) each notched victories for the Raider women.
Wright State will complete their 2017-18 schedule at the Horizon League Championships in Cleveland, OH, starting on Wednesday, February 21st.
