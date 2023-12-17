UCSC Boys Break Canadian NAG Record in SCM 400 Free Relay (3:15.26) to Cap Day 3 of OJI

2023 ONTARIO JUNIOR INTERNATIONAL
- December 14-17, 2023
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Short Course Meters (25 meters), 18 & Under/Open Para Categories
The University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC) quartet of Aiden Norman (49.01), Laon Kim (48.81), Nicholas Duncan (50.11), and Paul Dardis (47.33) broke the club’s own Canadian boys’ 15-17 national age group (NAG) record in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:15.26 to close out the penultimate finals session at the Ontario Junior International on Saturday night.
UCSC shaved more than a second off its previous record of 3:16.70 from last December, with the biggest drops coming from Kim’s second leg and Dardis’ anchor.
|UCSC, NEW NAG RECORD
|UCSC, OLD NAG RECORD
|Aiden Norman – 49.01
|Aiden Norman – 49.10
|Laon Kim – 48.81
|Lorne Wigginton – 50.08
|Nicholas Duncan – 50.11
|Addison Butler – 49.40
|Paul Dardis – 47.33
|Paul Dardis – 48.12
|3:15.26
|3:16.70
The Canadian boys’ 400 free relay record wasn’t the only record to fall on Saturday night. In the girls’ 50 free, 16-year-old Skye Carter held off 17-year-old Eva Okaro by just .01 seconds with a winning time of 24.80. Carter was just off Okaro’s British junior record of 24.77 from prelims, dropping a few tenths off her entry time of 25.13 from February.
Okaro returned to the pool for an impressive double in the 50 fly, winning the event in 26.79 — exactly a tenth of a second behind the British junior record of 26.69 by Lucy Grieve in 2019.
In the boys’ 200 breast, 16-year-old Filip Nowacki broke another British junior record in the 200 breast, taking nearly two seconds off of his own standard from prelims with a winning time of 2:10.23. Before Nowacki went 2:12.11 in prelims this morning, the British junior record belonged to Callum Melville (2:12.89) in 2021. Nowacki dropped more than four seconds over the course of the day as his entry time was 2:14.79. On Friday, he brought the British junior record in the 100 breast under a minute down to 59.81.
Norman almost broke another NAG record individually in the 100 back as he captured the title in a personal-best time of 51.68. He dropped a couple tenths off his entry time, but he was still .11 seconds off the Canadian boys’ 15-17 NAG record of 51.57 by Cole Pratt in 2019.
Other Day 3 Winners
- In the girls’ 100 back, 15-year-old Madison Kryger triumphed in 57.89, within a second of the Canadian girls’ 15-17 NAG record (56.90) by Ashley McMillan in 2021. Kryger came into the meet having been as fast as 59.45 last month before clocking a 58.91 in prelims.
- Ali Sayed dropped almost a second in the 50 free since last December, going from 22.75 to 21.85 for a 1st-place finish. The 17-year-old was still four-tenths off the Canadian boys’ 15-17 NAG record of 21.45 that Josh Liendo posted in 2019.
- Lucy Fox, 17, dropped nearly two seconds in the girls’ 200 fly to claim the crown in 2:08.78. Ella Jansen led prelims with a 2:09.60 this morning, but she scratched the final this evening. Max Malakhovets, 18, took the boys’ 200 fly title in 1:56.73 as the 18-year-old UPenn commit lowered his previous-best 1:57.64 from last December by almost a full second.
- Michigan commit Lorne Wigginton dropped almost three seconds in the boys’ 400 free en route to the victory in 3:44.60. The 18-year-old came into the meet with a personal-best time of 3:47.42 from last December.
- In the boys’ 50 fly, 18-year-old Chris Weeks won with a personal-best 23.42, dropping a couple tenths off his entry time of 23.64.
- British 17-year-old Charlotte Bianchi beat 15-year-old Halle West (2:25.69) by a second in the 200 breast with a personal-best 2:24.68. Bianchi dropped more than three seconds over the course of the day as she lowered her entry time of 2:28.15 down to 2:25.45 in prelims.
- In the girls’ 400 free relay, UCSC pulled out the victory in 3:48.98. The club’s quartet of Sienna Rodgers (58.95), Maria Cosic (57.24), Julia Norman (56.02), and Milena Cosic (56.77) got the job done by nearly three seconds.