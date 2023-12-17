UCSC Boys Break Canadian NAG Record in SCM 400 Free Relay (3:15.26) to Cap Day 3 of OJI

2023 ONTARIO JUNIOR INTERNATIONAL

The University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC) quartet of Aiden Norman (49.01), Laon Kim (48.81), Nicholas Duncan (50.11), and Paul Dardis (47.33) broke the club’s own Canadian boys’ 15-17 national age group (NAG) record in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:15.26 to close out the penultimate finals session at the Ontario Junior International on Saturday night.

UCSC shaved more than a second off its previous record of 3:16.70 from last December, with the biggest drops coming from Kim’s second leg and Dardis’ anchor.

The Canadian boys’ 400 free relay record wasn’t the only record to fall on Saturday night. In the girls’ 50 free, 16-year-old Skye Carter held off 17-year-old Eva Okaro by just .01 seconds with a winning time of 24.80. Carter was just off Okaro’s British junior record of 24.77 from prelims, dropping a few tenths off her entry time of 25.13 from February.

Okaro returned to the pool for an impressive double in the 50 fly, winning the event in 26.79 — exactly a tenth of a second behind the British junior record of 26.69 by Lucy Grieve in 2019.

In the boys’ 200 breast, 16-year-old Filip Nowacki broke another British junior record in the 200 breast, taking nearly two seconds off of his own standard from prelims with a winning time of 2:10.23. Before Nowacki went 2:12.11 in prelims this morning, the British junior record belonged to Callum Melville (2:12.89) in 2021. Nowacki dropped more than four seconds over the course of the day as his entry time was 2:14.79. On Friday, he brought the British junior record in the 100 breast under a minute down to 59.81.

Norman almost broke another NAG record individually in the 100 back as he captured the title in a personal-best time of 51.68. He dropped a couple tenths off his entry time, but he was still .11 seconds off the Canadian boys’ 15-17 NAG record of 51.57 by Cole Pratt in 2019.

Other Day 3 Winners