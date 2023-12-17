Sandpipers Lead After Night 3 of California Sectionals

2023 DECEMBER HUNTINGTON BEACH SECTIONALS

December 14-18, 2023

Huntington Beach, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: 2023 CA Dec CA CV Speedo Sectionals at GWSC

The 500 freestylers stole the show on night 3 of the Huntington Beach Sectionals, but there were a number of other big swims that highlighted the session.

Before posting the #2 time for 17-18 girls in the 500 free, Katie Grimes opened the session with a win in the 200 fly, clocking 1:54.46. While she was off her best time by over two seconds, she still cleared the field by over four seconds. She slots in at #28 in the 17-18 age group; her best time would place her #5.

Two other swimmers got under 2:00. Zara Masud of Aquazot Swim Club clocked 1:59.13 for 2nd while Grimes’ Sandpiper teammate Applejean Gwinn placed 3rd, getting under 2:00 for the first time (1:59.89).

It was a Sandpiper sweep as Dillon Wright won the men’s event. The UVA commit lowered his best time to 1:46.37, holding off a charging Ryan Makouar (1:46.44).

The women’s 100 back was also won by seven-hundredths of a second, as Beach Cities Swimming’s Delaney Herr (54.35) held on to take the win over Sandpiper Rebecca Diaconescu (54.42).

Edward Huang, who will swim at Cal starting next fall, won the men’s 100 back (48.03), just over half-a-second off his best time.

The women’s 50 free went to Ava De Anda of Riverside Aquatics, who shaved one hundredth of a second off her best time to take the win (22.44). Behind her, Diaconescu picked up her second runner-up finish of the night (22.58).

Sofia Szymanowski won the women’s 200 breast, lowering her best time to 2:13.75. In the men’s event, 34-year-old Brandon Fischer also hit a best time, clocking 1:52.08 to take over a second off his previous best set last March. Evan Yoo (1:55.06) and Pavel Romanov (1:57.13), who both represent Alpha Aquatics, were the only other two swimmers to get under 2:00.

Behind Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein, Gwinn hit her second best time of the night to finish 3rd in the women’s 500 free (4:46.87). That was her first time sub-4:50.

Luka Mijatovic beat a legion of Sandpipers in the men’s 500 free. Joshua Brown touched second in 4:16.62, followed by Luke Ellis (4:17.02) and Gabriel Manteufel (4:18.91). It was all three swimmers’ first time sub-4:20. Dillon Wright, who like Grimes and Gwinn also took on the 200 fly-500 free double, finished 5th (4:23.31).