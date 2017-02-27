UBC Thunderbirds Definitively Reclaim Canadian University Titles

U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 U Sport Swimming Championships wrapped up last night, with the University of British Columbia men and women putting an exclamation point on their meet with a pair of record breaking medley relays to close out the competition. All in all, the team titles were never in doubt for UBC, finishing miles ahead of the rest of the field.

Team Race

The women totalled 726.5 points, over 250 clear of runner-up Montreal (474). Defending champs Toronto finished 3rd with 415.5. On the men’s side the margin was a bit smaller from 1st to 2nd, but still quite a bit with UBC putting up 744.5 to Toronto’s 567.5.

Toronto claimed both titles last year as UBC had a watered down squad with many taking a redshirt year to focus on the Olympics, but with all of their horses back UBC was too talented and had too much depth for the Varsity Blues (and the Montreal women).

Individual Awards

Yuri Kisil of UBC and Kylie Masse earned swimmer of the year honors totalling the most points over the course of the three days. Kisil put up wins in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, as well as a clean sweep of the relays with UBC. Masse swept the backstroke events and was the runner-up in the 200 IM. She also added three relay bronzes.

Rookie of the year went to Markus Thormeyer for the men and Ingrid Wilm for the women, both of UBC. Thormeyer was the victor in the 100 and 200 back, along with all three relays. He won silver in the 200 free and bronze in the 50 back as well. Wilm had the task of going up against Masse in the backstroke events, putting up very impressive performances to earn three silver medals. She also won 2 gold and another silver on relays.

In terms of medal count, Kisil led the way for golds with six. Thormeyer won seven medals, five gold, and Coleman Allen won five gold as well. For the women, Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson led with five golds and two silver. Also earning seven medals was Katerine Savard and Kylie Masse.

In total there were 24 new U Sport Championship Records and two new Canadian ‘Club’ Records. Those came in the men’s 4×200 free and women’s 4×100 medley relay, becoming the fastest ever non-national team relays in history.

Top FINA Point Performers

Kylie Masse earned the highest FINA point swim for the women, scoring 915 when she almost took down the Canadian Record in the 200 back in 2:02.80. For the men, Eric Hedlin of Victoria broke a 25-year-old meet record en route to the highest scoring swim with 885 points in the 1500 free. The list isn’t necessarily the top 5 point scoring swims, but the top 5 point scorers (only each person’s highest scoring swim is used).

Women

Men

Eric Hedlin, Victoria, 885 (1500 free – 14:42.99) Yuri Kisil, UBC, 877 (100 free – 46.94) Markus Thormeyer, UBC, 867 (200 free – 1:44.20) Keegan Zanatta, UBC, 838 (400 free – 3:45.09) Nick Kostiuk, Alberta / Montana Champagne, Ottawa, 834 (100 BR / 400 IM)

Final Team Rankings

Women

UBC, 726.5 Montreal, 474 Toronto, 415.5 Calgary, 378 Alberta, 241 Regina, 182.5 Laval, 154.5 McMaster, 116 McGill, 109 Western, 102.5

Men