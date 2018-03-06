Two-Time Olympian Mike Alexandrov Receives 1-Year Doping Ban

Two-time Olympian Mike Alexandrov has accepted a one-year doping ban due to testing positive for benzoylecgonine and methylecgonine, USADA announced Tuesday. Benzoylecgonine and methylecgonine are metabolites of cocaine.

The positive urine sample came from an in-competition test at the Arena Pro Series event in Santa Clara on June 4, 2017. Cocaine is a Specified Substance in the class of Stimulants and prohibited in-competition under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the Federation Internationale De Natation Anti-Doping Rules.

Alexandrov’s one year of ineligibility began on August 24th, the date he returned from retirement. He originally retired shortly after that meet in Santa Clara in June of 2017. He has also been disqualified from all competitive results subsequent to June 4th, the date of his test. That includes forfeiting any medals, points and prizes won.

The 32-year-old swam for Bulgaria at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, beginning to swim for the U.S. in 2009 where he was a fixture on the National Team. He won a pair of World Championship titles representing the Stars and Stripes, both in the 4×100 medley at SC Worlds in both 2010 and 2012. He also added a pair of medals from the World University Games in 2013 representing the U.S., winning silver in the 100 breast and bronze in the 4×100 medley, and also won a pair of bronze medals in the 100 and 200 breaststroke representing Bulgaria at the 2007 SC European Championships.