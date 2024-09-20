Two Gettysburg Swimmers Suspended After Reports Of Racial Slur Scratched Onto Student

Two members of the Gettysburg College swim team have been suspended following a report that they scratched a racial slur onto another student’s body, according to a statement released by the college.

“The college has received a deeply concerning report of a racial slur being scratched onto a student using a plastic or ceramic tool. This is a serious report, which is being actively assessed through the student conduct process,” the statement released by Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Jamie Yates read.

The students are suspended from participating in team activities pending the investigation’s outcome.

Local television station WGAL’s News8 team contacted the Gettysburg police. The station reported that Chief Robert Glenny Jr. said the police “contacted the college [when it heard the report] and was told the victim chose to handle it through the college’s internal investigatory process.”

At this time, the college is not providing further details on the incident, including the names of the students involved due to “privacy laws and the ongoing nature of the student conduct process.”

Gettysburg College’s Full Statement: