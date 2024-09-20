USA Swimming Announces 2024-25 Junior National Team Roster

USA Swimming announced Friday the 71 swimmers who will comprise the 2024-25 U.S. National Junior Team roster, featuring numerous World Junior and Junior Pan Pacific champions

The squad is headlined by individual 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championship gold medalists Kayla Han, Leah Shackley and Kennedi Dobson on the girls’ side, and Luka Mijatovic, Logan Robinson and Gregg Enoch for the boys.

Teagan O’Dell, who won individual gold at the 2023 World Junior Championships in the girls’ 200 back, led all athletes by qualifying for the team in five events. Mijatovic and Enoch led the boys by qualifying in four events apiece.

GIRLS’ ROSTER (33)

BOYS’ ROSTER (38)

“The 2024-2025 National Junior Team Roster represents the future of USA Swimming,” said Shana Ferguson, USA Swimming Interim Chief Executive Officer. “This team highlights the diversity and depth of talent that makes us proud to support these stars as we prepare for the quad leading to LA28.”

A total of 59 clubs are represented on the National Junior Team, with Long Island Aquatic Club leading the way with four swimmers qualified: Samantha Anderson, Sean Green, Martin Perecinsky and Will Siegel.

Clubs With Multiple Swimmers Qualified:

*Han is listed under Carmel Swim Club despite moving back to La Mirada Armada this summer.

In order to qualify for the National Junior Team, swimmers must be 18 or younger as of December 31, 2024. Any swimmers named to the National Team were not eligible to be a part of the Junior Team, nor was anyone who competed individually at an Olympic Games or the 2023 World Championships.

SELECTION CRITERIA

The first priority of the selection criteria is the top four swimmers in each individual Olympic event in the qualifying period (Jan. 1-Aug. 24, 2024), followed by adding any swimmers not previously named who achieve a certain time standard—4% above the combined average of all medal-winning times from the 2016 and 2021 Olympics and the 2022 and 2023 World Championships:

With 71 swimmers qualifying, the roster is slightly smaller than we saw in 2022-23 (72) and 2023-24 (74).

Benefits of qualifying for the National Junior Team include training camp trips to the Olympic Training Center, highlighted by the National Junior Team Camp, and extra support from the National Junior Team staff.