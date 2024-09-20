USA Swimming Announces 2024-25 Junior National Team Roster

USA Swimming announced Friday the 71 swimmers who will comprise the 2024-25 U.S. National Junior Team roster, featuring numerous World Junior and Junior Pan Pacific champions
The squad is headlined by individual 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championship gold medalists Kayla Han, Leah Shackley and Kennedi Dobson on the girls’ side, and Luka Mijatovic, Logan Robinson and Gregg Enoch for the boys.
Teagan O’Dell, who won individual gold at the 2023 World Junior Championships in the girls’ 200 back, led all athletes by qualifying for the team in five events. Mijatovic and Enoch led the boys by qualifying in four events apiece.
GIRLS’ ROSTER (33)
|Name
|Event(s)
|Club
|Hometown
|Samantha Anderson
|7.5K
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|Manhasset, N.Y.
|Emily Brown
|200 FL
|Dublin Community Swim Team
|Dublin, Ohio
|Liberty Clark
|100 FR
|Unattached
|Chico, Calif.
|Daisy Collins
|7.5K
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|
Chapel Hill, N.C.
|Charlotte Crush
|100/200 BK; 100 FL
|Lakeside Swim Team
|Louisville, Ky.
|Kennedi Dobson
|200/400/800/1500 FR
|Eastern Express Swim Team
|Levittown, Pa.
|Paige Downey
|800/1500 FR
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|Piper Enge
|100 BR
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|
Mercer Island, Wash.
|Kayla Han
|400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM
|Carmel Swim Club
|La Mirada, Calif.
|Brinkleigh Hansen
|800/1500 FR; 5K
|Saint Petersburg Aquatics
|
Saint Petersburg, Fla.
|Lily King
|50/100 FR
|Mount Pleasant Aqua Club
|Latrobe, Pa.
|Caroline Larsen
|50/100 FR; 100 FL
|Foxjets Swim Team
|
Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Alyce Lehman
|200 FL
|Jersey Wahoos
|
Haddonfield, N.J.
|Hannah Marinovich
|100 BR
|Clovis Swim Club
|Fresno, Calif.
|Raya Mellott
|200 BR
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|Danville, Calif.
|Julie Mishler
|50 FR
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|Milford, Ind.
|Lillie Nesty
|200 FR
|Gator Swim Club
|Gainesville, Fla.
|Teagan O’Dell
|200 FR; 100/200 BK; 200/400 IM
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|
Chino Hills, Calif.
|Annam Olasewere
|50 FR
|Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
|Westport, Conn.
|Erika Pelaez
|100 FR; 100 BK; 100 FL
|Eagle Aquatics
|Hialeah, Fla.
|Grace Rabb
|200 IM
|Aquajets Swim Team
|Austin, Texas
|Emma Reiser
|400 FR
|SwimAtlanta
|Sugar Hill, Ga.
|Addie Robillard
|100/200 BR
|Mason Manta Rays
|Mason, Ohio
|Sarah Rodrigues
|200 BK
|Jersey Aquatic Club
|Wayne, N.J.
|Addison Sauickie
|200/400 FR
|Sarasota Sharks
|Sarasota, Fla.
|Sianna Savarda
|10K
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sydney Schoeck
|400 IM
|CSP Tideriders
|
Chesterfield, Mo.
|Elle Scott
|100 BR; 200 IM
|SwimMAC Carolina
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Leah Shackley
|100/200 BK; 100/200 FL
|Blair Regional YMCA
|Bedford, Pa.
|Claire Stuhlmacher
|10K
|NOVA of Virginia
|Henrico, Va.
|Mia Su
|200 BR
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|
Sunnyvale, Calif.
|Molly Sweeney
|200 BR; 200/400 IM
|Carmel Swim Club
|Carmel, Ind.
|Kelsey Zhang
|200 FL
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|Saratoga, Calif.
BOYS’ ROSTER (38)
|Name
|Event(s)
|Club
|Hometown
|Blake Amlicke
|100 BK
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|
Clarksville, Tenn.
|Josh Bey
|100/200 BR
|Highland Hurricanes Swim Club
|Hinsdale, Ill.
|Brayden Capen
|200 BK
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|Naperville, Ill.
|Norvin Clontz
|400 FR
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Rowan Cox
|100 FL
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Austin, Texas
|Anthony Dornoff
|400 IM
|La Mirada Armada
|Cerritos, Calif.
|Shane Eckler
|100 FR
|Ridley Area YMCA Stingrays
|Delco, Pa.
|Shareef Elaydi
|200 FL
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|
Santa Clara, Calif.
|Gregg Enoch
|200 FR; 200 FL; 200/400 IM
|Carmel Swim Club
|Carmel, Ind.
|Ryan Erisman
|400 IM; 10K
|Laker Swim
|
Windermere, Fla.
|PJ Foy
|100 FL
|Glacier Swim Club
|
Auke Bay, Alaska
|Bucky Gettys
|1500 FR
|Texas Gold
|
Round Rock, Texas
|Garrett Gould
|50 FR
|Greater Somerset County YMCA
|
Basking Ridge, N.J.
|Sean Green
|400/800 FR; 400 IM
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|
Rockaway Beach, N.Y.
|Aiden Hammer
|400/800 FR
|King Aquatic Club
|
Fox Island, Wash.
|Jackson Irwin
|7.5K
|Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team
|Sarasota, Fla.
|Colin Jacobs
|7.5K
|Sarasota Sharks
|Bradenton, Fla.
|Brady Johnson
|100 BK
|FMC Aquatic
|
West Chicago, Ill.
|Jacob Johnson
|100/200 FL
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|Springfield, Pa.
|Gavin Keogh
|100/200 BK
|Flatiron Athletic Club
|Erie, Colo.
|Sam Lorenz
|100 BK
|Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|Thiensville, Wis.
|Gabriel Manteufel
|1500 FR
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Campbell McKean
|100 BR
|Bend Swim Club
|Bend, Ore.
|Luka Mijatovic
|200/400/800/1500 FR
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|
Pleasanton, Calif.
|William Mulgrew
|800/1500 FR
|Shawmut Aquatic Club
|Walpole, Mass.
|Gabe Nunziata
|100/200 BR
|Old Dominion Aquatic Club
|Suffolk, Va.
|Martin Perecinsky
|200 BK
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|Kings Park, N.Y.
|Joe Polyak
|100/200 BR; 200 IM
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club
|Iowa City, Iowa
|Logan Robinson
|200 FL
|Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club
|Pensacola, Fla.
|Quin Seider
|50/100 FR
|Ojai Heat Waves
|Oak View, Calif.
|Will Siegel
|10K
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|Merrick, N.Y.
|Albert Smelzer
|50 FR
|Swim GSA
|
Greensboro, N.C.
|Baylor Stanton
|200 BK; 200 IM
|Gwinnett Aquatics
|
Lawrenceville, Ga.
|Ethan Vance
|50 FR
|Jefferson City Area YMCA
|
Osage Beach, Mo.
|August Vetsch
|50 FR; 100 FL
|Swim Neptune
|
Queen Creek, Ariz.
|Maximus Williamson
|100/200 FR; 200 IM
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|
Southlake, Texas
|Jordan Willis
|200 BR
|SwimMAC Carolina
|Waxhaw, N.C.
|Jason Zhao
|100/200 FR
|Mason Manta Rays
|Cincinnati, Ohio
“The 2024-2025 National Junior Team Roster represents the future of USA Swimming,” said Shana Ferguson, USA Swimming Interim Chief Executive Officer. “This team highlights the diversity and depth of talent that makes us proud to support these stars as we prepare for the quad leading to LA28.”
A total of 59 clubs are represented on the National Junior Team, with Long Island Aquatic Club leading the way with four swimmers qualified: Samantha Anderson, Sean Green, Martin Perecinsky and Will Siegel.
Clubs With Multiple Swimmers Qualified:
- Long Island Aquatic Club (4): Samantha Anderson, Sean Green, Will Siegel, Martin Perecinsky
- Carmel Swim Club (3): Kayla Han*, Molly Sweeney, Gregg Enoch
- Sandpipers of Nevada (2): Sianna Savarda, Gabriel Manteufel
- Sarasota Sharks (2): Addison Sauickie, Colin Jacobs
- Santa Clara Swim Club (2): Mia Su, Shareef Elaydi
- Mason Manta Rays (2): Addie Robillard, Jason Zhao
*Han is listed under Carmel Swim Club despite moving back to La Mirada Armada this summer.
In order to qualify for the National Junior Team, swimmers must be 18 or younger as of December 31, 2024. Any swimmers named to the National Team were not eligible to be a part of the Junior Team, nor was anyone who competed individually at an Olympic Games or the 2023 World Championships.
SELECTION CRITERIA
The first priority of the selection criteria is the top four swimmers in each individual Olympic event in the qualifying period (Jan. 1-Aug. 24, 2024), followed by adding any swimmers not previously named who achieve a certain time standard—4% above the combined average of all medal-winning times from the 2016 and 2021 Olympics and the 2022 and 2023 World Championships:
With 71 swimmers qualifying, the roster is slightly smaller than we saw in 2022-23 (72) and 2023-24 (74).
Benefits of qualifying for the National Junior Team include training camp trips to the Olympic Training Center, highlighted by the National Junior Team Camp, and extra support from the National Junior Team staff.
Love seeing so many states & LSCs represented! Even got an Alaskan this time around! Congrats to all!
No SwimMAC under multiple athletes? Jordan Willis, Elle Scott.