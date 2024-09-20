Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Announces 2024-25 Junior National Team Roster

USA Swimming announced Friday the 71 swimmers who will comprise the 2024-25 U.S. National Junior Team roster, featuring numerous World Junior and Junior Pan Pacific champions

The squad is headlined by individual 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championship gold medalists Kayla HanLeah Shackley and Kennedi Dobson on the girls’ side, and Luka MijatovicLogan Robinson and Gregg Enoch for the boys.

Teagan O’Dell, who won individual gold at the 2023 World Junior Championships in the girls’ 200 back, led all athletes by qualifying for the team in five events. Mijatovic and Enoch led the boys by qualifying in four events apiece.

GIRLS’ ROSTER (33)

Name Event(s) Club Hometown
Samantha Anderson 7.5K Long Island Aquatic Club Manhasset, N.Y.
Emily Brown 200 FL Dublin Community Swim Team Dublin, Ohio
Liberty Clark 100 FR Unattached Chico, Calif.
Daisy Collins 7.5K North Carolina Aquatic Club
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Charlotte Crush 100/200 BK; 100 FL Lakeside Swim Team Louisville, Ky.
Kennedi Dobson 200/400/800/1500 FR Eastern Express Swim Team Levittown, Pa.
Paige Downey 800/1500 FR Gold Medal Swim Club Gilbert, Ariz.
Piper Enge 100 BR Bellevue Club Swim Team
Mercer Island, Wash.
Kayla Han 400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM Carmel Swim Club La Mirada, Calif.
Brinkleigh Hansen 800/1500 FR; 5K Saint Petersburg Aquatics
Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Lily King 50/100 FR Mount Pleasant Aqua Club Latrobe, Pa.
Caroline Larsen 50/100 FR; 100 FL Foxjets Swim Team
Eden Prairie, Minn.
Alyce Lehman 200 FL Jersey Wahoos
Haddonfield, N.J.
Hannah Marinovich 100 BR Clovis Swim Club Fresno, Calif.
Raya Mellott 200 BR Crow Canyon Sharks Danville, Calif.
Julie Mishler 50 FR Fishers Area Swimming Tigers Milford, Ind.
Lillie Nesty 200 FR Gator Swim Club Gainesville, Fla.
Teagan O’Dell 200 FR; 100/200 BK; 200/400 IM Mission Viejo Nadadores
Chino Hills, Calif.
Annam Olasewere 50 FR Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club Westport, Conn.
Erika Pelaez 100 FR; 100 BK; 100 FL Eagle Aquatics Hialeah, Fla.
Grace Rabb 200 IM Aquajets Swim Team Austin, Texas
Emma Reiser 400 FR SwimAtlanta Sugar Hill, Ga.
Addie Robillard 100/200 BR Mason Manta Rays Mason, Ohio
Sarah Rodrigues 200 BK Jersey Aquatic Club Wayne, N.J.
Addison Sauickie 200/400 FR Sarasota Sharks Sarasota, Fla.
Sianna Savarda 10K Sandpipers of Nevada Las Vegas, Nev.
Sydney Schoeck 400 IM CSP Tideriders
Chesterfield, Mo.
Elle Scott 100 BR; 200 IM SwimMAC Carolina Charlotte, N.C.
Leah Shackley 100/200 BK; 100/200 FL Blair Regional YMCA Bedford, Pa.
Claire Stuhlmacher 10K NOVA of Virginia Henrico, Va.
Mia Su 200 BR Santa Clara Swim Club
Sunnyvale, Calif.
Molly Sweeney 200 BR; 200/400 IM Carmel Swim Club Carmel, Ind.
Kelsey Zhang 200 FL Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics Saratoga, Calif.

BOYS’ ROSTER (38)

Name Event(s) Club Hometown
Blake Amlicke 100 BK Nashville Aquatic Club
Clarksville, Tenn.
Josh Bey 100/200 BR Highland Hurricanes Swim Club Hinsdale, Ill.
Brayden Capen 200 BK Academy Bullets Swim Club Naperville, Ill.
Norvin Clontz 400 FR Mecklenburg Swim Association Charlotte, N.C.
Rowan Cox 100 FL Longhorn Aquatics Austin, Texas
Anthony Dornoff 400 IM La Mirada Armada Cerritos, Calif.
Shane Eckler 100 FR Ridley Area YMCA Stingrays Delco, Pa.
Shareef Elaydi 200 FL Santa Clara Swim Club
Santa Clara, Calif.
Gregg Enoch 200 FR; 200 FL; 200/400 IM Carmel Swim Club Carmel, Ind.
Ryan Erisman 400 IM; 10K Laker Swim
Windermere, Fla.
PJ Foy 100 FL Glacier Swim Club
Auke Bay, Alaska
Bucky Gettys 1500 FR Texas Gold
Round Rock, Texas
Garrett Gould 50 FR Greater Somerset County YMCA
Basking Ridge, N.J.
Sean Green 400/800 FR; 400 IM Long Island Aquatic Club
Rockaway Beach, N.Y.
Aiden Hammer 400/800 FR King Aquatic Club
Fox Island, Wash.
Jackson Irwin 7.5K Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team Sarasota, Fla.
Colin Jacobs 7.5K Sarasota Sharks Bradenton, Fla.
Brady Johnson 100 BK FMC Aquatic
West Chicago, Ill.
Jacob Johnson 100/200 FL Suburban Seahawks Club Springfield, Pa.
Gavin Keogh 100/200 BK Flatiron Athletic Club Erie, Colo.
Sam Lorenz 100 BK Schroeder YMCA Swim Team Thiensville, Wis.
Gabriel Manteufel 1500 FR Sandpipers Of Nevada Las Vegas, Nev.
Campbell McKean 100 BR Bend Swim Club Bend, Ore.
Luka Mijatovic 200/400/800/1500 FR Pleasanton Seahawks
Pleasanton, Calif.
William Mulgrew 800/1500 FR Shawmut Aquatic Club Walpole, Mass.
Gabe Nunziata 100/200 BR Old Dominion Aquatic Club Suffolk, Va.
Martin Perecinsky 200 BK Long Island Aquatic Club Kings Park, N.Y.
Joe Polyak 100/200 BR; 200 IM Iowa Flyers Swim Club Iowa City, Iowa
Logan Robinson 200 FL Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club Pensacola, Fla.
Quin Seider 50/100 FR Ojai Heat Waves Oak View, Calif.
Will Siegel 10K Long Island Aquatic Club Merrick, N.Y.
Albert Smelzer 50 FR Swim GSA
Greensboro, N.C.
Baylor Stanton 200 BK; 200 IM Gwinnett Aquatics
Lawrenceville, Ga.
Ethan Vance 50 FR Jefferson City Area YMCA
Osage Beach, Mo.
August Vetsch 50 FR; 100 FL Swim Neptune
Queen Creek, Ariz.
Maximus Williamson 100/200 FR; 200 IM Lakeside Aquatic Club
Southlake, Texas
Jordan Willis 200 BR SwimMAC Carolina Waxhaw, N.C.
Jason Zhao 100/200 FR Mason Manta Rays Cincinnati, Ohio

“The 2024-2025 National Junior Team Roster represents the future of USA Swimming,” said Shana Ferguson, USA Swimming Interim Chief Executive Officer. “This team highlights the diversity and depth of talent that makes us proud to support these stars as we prepare for the quad leading to LA28.”

A total of 59 clubs are represented on the National Junior Team, with Long Island Aquatic Club leading the way with four swimmers qualified: Samantha AndersonSean GreenMartin Perecinsky and Will Siegel.

Clubs With Multiple Swimmers Qualified:

*Han is listed under Carmel Swim Club despite moving back to La Mirada Armada this summer.

In order to qualify for the National Junior Team, swimmers must be 18 or younger as of December 31, 2024. Any swimmers named to the National Team were not eligible to be a part of the Junior Team, nor was anyone who competed individually at an Olympic Games or the 2023 World Championships.

SELECTION CRITERIA

The first priority of the selection criteria is the top four swimmers in each individual Olympic event in the qualifying period (Jan. 1-Aug. 24, 2024), followed by adding any swimmers not previously named who achieve a certain time standard—4% above the combined average of all medal-winning times from the 2016 and 2021 Olympics and the 2022 and 2023 World Championships:

With 71 swimmers qualifying, the roster is slightly smaller than we saw in 2022-23 (72) and 2023-24 (74).

Benefits of qualifying for the National Junior Team include training camp trips to the Olympic Training Center, highlighted by the National Junior Team Camp, and extra support from the National Junior Team staff.

NCSwimFan
5 seconds ago

Love seeing so many states & LSCs represented! Even got an Alaskan this time around! Congrats to all!

justaguy
43 seconds ago

No SwimMAC under multiple athletes? Jordan Willis, Elle Scott.

