TV and Broadcasting Schedule for the 2019 Mare Nostrum Tour – Monaco

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

The first stop of the Mare Nostrum series kicks off this weekend in Monaco, with big names like Yulia Efimova, Vladislav Grinev, Ilya Shymanovich, and Andrii Govorov among the talented swimmers on the entry lists.

Olympic Channel will be broadcasting the event’s finals live for the three stops.

On both days, the Olympic Channel will begin coverage at 11am ET. Those with subscriptions to the Olympic Channel can access that coverage online here and on the Olympic Channel on TV.

Fans who have enjoyed recent broadcasting from American legends like Natalie Coughlin and Missy Franklin won’t be hearing them on the live stream. NBC Sports confirmed with SwimSwam that the broadcast will be headed by the team on the world feed, curated by the meet hosts. Coughlin held the analyst role on the live broadcast for the 2nd stop of the 2019 FINA Champions Series, while Franklin was an analyst for the 1st and 3rd stops.

The Olympic Channel will follow the rest of the series live, stopping next at stop 2 in Canet, France, as well as stop 3 in Barcelona, Spain.