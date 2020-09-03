Top Talent Announced For Respective Welsh, Scottish Nat’l Squads

Swim Wales and Scottish Swimming both announced their national performance squads this month, helping rising stars and seasoned veterans alike reset for the journey toward Tokyo next year for the Summer Olympic Games.
The Welsh senior elite squad hosts familiar names to the tune of Olympic finalist Chloe Tutton, Commonealth Games medalist Alys Thomas, Gwangju relay medalist Georgia Davies and European junior champion Matt Richards.
National Senior Elite Squad
- Alys Thomas
- Kathryn Greenslade
- Georgia Davies
- Harriet West
- Harriet Jones
- Calum Jarvis
- Matthew Richards
- Daniel Jervis
- Xavier Castelli
- William Ryley
- Kyle Booth
- Daniel Jones
- Chloe Tutton
- Freddy Clampett
- Lewis Fraser
- Medi Harris
- Dylan Broome
- Rhys Davies
- Alex Rosser
Additional full rosters can be seen here.
As for Scottish Swimming, nearly 700 swimmers comprise their performance squads based on qualification standards that can be met at various competitions around the nation. The organization selected its Senior Gold Squad athletes based on the athletes who have either won or are likely to win medals at competitions such as the Commonwealth Games.
Those making the top tier include World Championships gold medalist Duncan Scott, multi-Olympic finalist Hannah Miley, Scottish national record holders Kathleen Dawson and Keanna MacInnes, along with former Florida Gator Mark Szaranek.
Additional Scottish squads can be seen via this link.