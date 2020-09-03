Georgia Tech Snags Slovak Record-Holder Zora Ripkova for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Slovak record-holder Zora Ripkova has added her name to Georgia Tech’s class of 2025 with a verbal commitment.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Georgia Tech! I would like to say thanks to my family, friends and coaches, who all helped and supported me throughout the whole college recruiting process. Go Jackets!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 free – 26.56 / 23.38

100 free – 57.79 / 51.23

200 free – 2:04.14 / 1:49.47

400 free – 4:24.39 / 4:56.23

50 fly – 27.03 / 24.51

100 fly – 1:00.94 / 54.05

200 fly – 2:17.25 / 2:01.90

Ripkova was a member of Slovakia’s World Junior Championships roster last summer, where she finished top 20 in all three butterfly races. She touched 19th in the 50 fly (27.72) and 100 fly (1:00.94) and 20th in the 200 fly (2:17.25), registering lifetime bests in the 100 and 200. Last summer, she also raced at the 2019 European Junior Championships, reaching the 100 fly semifinals and finishing 16th overall (1:01.93).

At World Juniors, Ripkova went a lifetime best 2:04.14 leading off Slovakia’s 4×200 free relay, which broke the national record. She also swam fly (1:00.71) on Slovakia’s eighth-place 400 medley relay and split a 56.68 on their 400 free relay.

Georgia Tech had nobody under 23/50 in sprint free last year, and no butterfliers under 55/1:59. Ripkova should come in an immediately boost both sprint free and fly groups, and her sprint fly speed could make her the program’s top sprint butterflier right away. She’s now the second foreign recruit in the last week with high-impact fly speed after the Yellow Jackets landed 2:10 LCM flyer Defne Tacyildiz out of Turkey.

With her converted best, Ripkova would’ve scored in the 100 fly C-final at the 2020 ACC Championships.

Ripkova joins Tacyildiz, Clarissa Sabin, Caroline Pape, Sophie Murphy, Lily Burke and Sarah Livingston in GT’s class of 2025.

