Daily Swim Coach Workout #204

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15:00 – WUTS

2x

8 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Fish Kick (Kick) w/ Fins

4 x 50 on :50 – MAHR Back Swim w/ Fins, Apply Underwaters

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Fly Drill : Delayed Recovery

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Back Drill : Catchup

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Breast Drill : 3 Under 3 Over

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Free Drill : 3 Tap

6x

1 x 25 on :30 – Fly Overload

1 x 25 on :25 – Back Overload

1 x 25 on :20 – Breast Overload

1 x 25 on :15 – Free Overload

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Fly Drill : Delayed Recovery

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Back Drill : Catchup

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Breast Drill : 3 Under 3 Over

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Free Drill : 3 Tap

1:00 – Rest

2x

3 x 100 on 2:00 – IMO SPRINT @ Target

4 x 50 on 1:00 – IMO Kick 25 MAHR 25 SPRINT

1 x 300 on 4:30 – MAHR Free @ TSC

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Fly Drill : Delayed Recovery

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Back Drill : Catchup

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Breast Drill : 3 Under 3 Over

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Free Drill : 3 Tap

2x

1 x 200 on 3:00 – IM SPRINT @ Target

1 x 200 on 3:00 – MAHR Free Swim @ TSC