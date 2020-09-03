Daily Swim Coach Workout #204

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15:00 – WUTS
2x
8 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Fish Kick (Kick) w/ Fins
4 x 50 on :50 – MAHR Back Swim w/ Fins, Apply Underwaters
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Fly Drill : Delayed Recovery
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Back Drill : Catchup
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Breast Drill : 3 Under 3 Over
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Free Drill : 3 Tap
6x
1 x 25 on :30 – Fly Overload
1 x 25 on :25 – Back Overload
1 x 25 on :20 – Breast Overload
1 x 25 on :15 – Free Overload
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Fly Drill : Delayed Recovery
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Back Drill : Catchup
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Breast Drill : 3 Under 3 Over
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Free Drill : 3 Tap
1:00 – Rest
2x
3 x 100 on 2:00 – IMO SPRINT @ Target
4 x 50 on 1:00 – IMO Kick 25 MAHR 25 SPRINT
1 x 300 on 4:30 – MAHR Free @ TSC
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Fly Drill : Delayed Recovery
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Back Drill : Catchup
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Breast Drill : 3 Under 3 Over
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Free Drill : 3 Tap
2x
1 x 200 on 3:00 – IM SPRINT @ Target
1 x 200 on 3:00 – MAHR Free Swim @ TSC
Coach Notes
**This will be one of our last really aggressive days before we start the preparation into our LSC Champ meet.**
MAHR = Low Aerobic Work
Overload = High Aerobic Work
Sprint Targets are @ 88% or Faster Than Goal Times
Aleks Fansler
Head Coach, Noblesville Swim Club
