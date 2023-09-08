Time Standards For 2024 NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships Released

The NCAA has released the qualifying standards for the 2024 Division III Swimming & Diving Championships, with the vast majority of standards changing from last year.

As a whole, most of the ‘A’ (or automatic) standards have gotten slower, while most of the ‘B’ cuts have gotten quicker.

The only events that saw both the ‘A’ and ‘B’ cuts get faster were the women’s 200 breaststroke, the men’s 100 and 200 backstroke, and the men’s 100 and 200 butterfly.

2024 NCAA DIVISION III SWIMMING & DIVING STANDARDS

Women’s Standards

Event ‘A’ Cut ‘B’ Cut 2023 Invite Time 50 Free 22.75 23.57 23.48 100 Free 49.52 51.46 51.31 200 Free 1:47.87 1:52.15 1:52.00 500 Free 4:49.75 5:00.37 4:59.17 1650 Free 16:32.84 17:21.20 17:18.75 100 Back 53.83 56.76 56.39 200 Back 1:56.94 2:03.17 2:02.67 100 Breast 1:00.11 1:04.39 1:03.98 200 Breast 2:11.20 2:20.85 2:19.42 100 Fly 53.81 56.06 55.68 200 Fly 1:59.83 2:05.26 2:04.94 200 IM 1:58.47 2:05.76 2:04.96 400 IM 4:15.91 4:29.67 4:28.28 200 FR-R 1:35.37 1:34.86 400 FR-R 3:29.49 3:28.68 800 FR-R 7:39.09 7:35.07 200 MR 1:44.99 1:43.95 400 MR 3:51.17 3:48.82

Men’s Standards

Event ‘A’ Cut ‘B’ Cut 2023 Invite Time 50 Free 19.49 20.43 20.23 100 Free 43.33 45.11 44.63 200 Free 1:36.16 1:39.71 1:38.88 500 Free 4:22.06 4:31.63 4:28.69 1650 Free 15:14.69 15:50.88 15:46.24 100 Back 46.29 49.48 48.63 200 Back 1:42.23 1:49.15 1:47.45 100 Breast 52.99 55.55 54.89 200 Breast 1:55.65 2:01.59 2:00.14 100 Fly 46.73 48.76 48.18 200 Fly 1:44.48 1:50.26 1:48.71 200 IM 1:46.29 1:50.64 1:49.42 400 IM 3:49.29 3:59.21 3:57.03 200 FR-R 1:21.98 1:21.30 400 FR-R 3:01.91 3:00.61 800 FR-R 6:43.15 6:40.55 200 MR 1:29.91 1:29.38 400 MR 3:18.82 3:17.72

You can find the official documents below:

COMPARING TO LAST YEAR’S STANDARDS

Women’s ‘A’ Cuts

Event 2022-23 2023-24 50 Free 22.72 22.75 100 Free 49.31 49.52 200 Free 1:47.13 1:47.87 500 Free 4:45.33 4:49.75 1650 Free 16:27.52 16:32.84 100 Back 53.7 53.83 200 Back 1:55.94 1:56.94 100 Breast 1:00.05 1:00.11 200 Breast 2:11.55 2:11.20 100 Fly 52.92 53.81 200 Fly 1:56.90 1:59.83 200 IM 1:58.27 1:58.47 400 IM 4:13.77 4:15.91

Women’s ‘B’ Cuts

Event 2022-23 2023-24 50 Free 23.63 23.57 100 Free 51.55 51.46 200 Free 1:52.15 1:52.15 500 Free 5:00.37 5:00.37 1650 Free 17:21.20 17:21.20 100 Back 56.82 56.76 200 Back 2:03.30 2:03.17 100 Breast 1:04.57 1:04.39 200 Breast 2:21.44 2:20.85 100 Fly 56.29 56.06 200 Fly 2:05.40 2:05.26 200 IM 2:06.23 2:05.76 400 IM 4:29.76 4:29.67 200 FR-R 1:35.59 1:35.37 400 FR-R 3:29.60 3:29.49 800 FR-R 7:39.30 7:39.09 200 MR 1:45.32 1:44.99 400 MR 3:51.41 3:51.17

Men’s ‘A’ Cuts

Event 2022-23 2023-24 50 Free 19.46 19.49 100 Free 43.31 43.33 200 Free 1:36.74 1:36.16 500 Free 4:20.26 4:22.06 1650 Free 15:02.59 15:14.69 100 Back 46.91 46.29 200 Back 1:43.63 1:42.23 100 Breast 52.11 52.99 200 Breast 1:53.85 1:55.65 100 Fly 47.19 46.73 200 Fly 1:45.31 1:44.48 200 IM 1:45.47 1:46.29 400 IM 3:47.19 3:49.29

Men’s ‘B’ Cuts

Event 2022-23 2023-24 50 Free 20.51 20.43 100 Free 45.11 45.11 200 Free 1:39.80 1:39.71 500 Free 4:32.31 4:31.63 1650 Free 16:16.65 15:50.88 100 Back 49.68 49.48 200 Back 1:49.86 1:49.15 100 Breast 55.78 55.55 200 Breast 2:02.30 2:01.59 100 Fly 49.02 48.76 200 Fly 1:50.85 1:50.26 200 IM 1:51.45 1:50.64 400 IM 4:01.49 3:59.21 200 FR-R 1:22.28 1:21.98 400 FR-R 3:02.40 3:01.91 800 FR-R 6:45.00 6:43.15 200 MR 1:30.37 1:29.91 400 MR 3:19.92 3:18.82

Just like the Division I and Division II Championship meets, there is a cap on the meet that affects the selection process.

Below is the approved selection process for the 2022-23 season. The 2023-24 process has not been published.

First, the 16 fastest swimmers in each of the men’s individual swimming events are selected for the meet, while the 20 fastest women in each individual swimming event are selected. Then, the top 16 men’s and top 20 women’s relays in each relay event are added to the meet. If the maximum number of participants, 260 men (including 24 divers) and 319 women (including 29 divers), is not met, then swimmers will be added one by one to each individual event until the cap is met. For diving, selections will take place according to the placements at the Zone Diving Competitions, with 24 men and 29 women receiving selections.

If a swimmer is selected to the competition as a relay-only swimmer, they may swim up to three events for which they have achieved the NCAA ‘B’ cut. Likewise, swimmers selected for an individual event may also race up to three individual events, regardless of whether they’ve achieved the ‘B’ cut. All team rosters are capped at 18 student-athletes.

The 2024 NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships are scheduled for March 20-23, 2024, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.