SwimSwam Pulse: 65.4% Say NCAA Should Not Push Division I Championships Into April

Question: Should the NCAA Championships be pushed into April?
RESULTS
- No – 65.4%
- Indifferent – 19.7%
- Yes – 14.9%
The Division I Swim & Dive Committee has not formally proposed that the NCAA Championships get moved into April, but they are currently discussing the possibility.
Although if it ends up coming to fruition we won’t see any changes until 2027, it does beg the question as to whether or not this is something the fans (and the athletes want to see).
The reasoning for the potential change, according to the minutes from the committee’s meeting in August, is so the championships avoid the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, March Madness, though many are questioning whether the two have much of an overlapping fanbase.
As it currently stands, the women’s championships begin on the third Thursday in March (starting on Wednesday night) and run through Saturday, while the men’s meet takes place the following week. The change would see the women’s meet beginning on the Wednesday following the first Sunday in April.
The date change would push the meet into the international (and domestic) long course season, and would alter how team’s approach the championship season with certain conferences traditionally accustomed to having a certain 2-4 week window between their conference meet and NCAAs.
The majority of readers, 65.4 percent, do not want to see the NCAA Championships take place in April, while a further 19.7 percent are indifferent.
In reality, it would only shift back a few weeks (if it was implemented this coming season, the meets would be two weeks later), but it is significant that this is a change only 15 percent of people will welcome.
On top of international meet conflicts and NCAA taper schedules, some suggest the April period is a reset period for swimmers as they gear up for final exams after the most pressure-packed meet of the year (unless it’s an Olympic year), and this date change would negate that break.
If they are going to make any changes they should change from SCY to SCM permanently.
Like NCAA are gonna listen to the swimswam poll🤣
Definitely should be moved to April after March Madness. No brainer. They may not share the same fan base but it would allow the NCAA Championships to get more media attention and most likely broadcast on a major network like ESPN, which would help raise more national awareness of the sport of swimming. David Marsh has been pushing for this for years and I have to agree with him on this one. The 65% down voters must all be women’s softball fans who would hate to see swimming cut into their air time!
The 65% down voters are the ones who know swimming success and popularity is driven entirely by the Olympic games, and this decision has the potential to seriously harm the performances of NCAA athletes at Olympic trials.