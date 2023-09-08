Australia Doubles, But US Maintains Control of Medals Table at World Juniors (Day 5)

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another gold medal, and three more total medals, catapulted the United States further ahead of the world on day 5 of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships.

The American juniors continue to have the most gold medals (12) and total medals (25) of any country, followed in both categories by Australia with 7 and 20, respectively.

Kate Hurst picked up the Americans’ gold medal on Friday, winning the 1500 free running-away in 16:09.37. Australia, meanwhile, got a win via the women’s 400 free relay, which they won in 3:36.52 behind a massive 52.61 anchor from Olivia Wunsch, and another from Iona Anderson in the women’s 50 back.

Canada continued its bronze medal haul, grabbing two more on Saturday. They now have 8 bronze medals and 10 total. Their total medal count ranks them 3rd, but only 1 of those is gold.

Highlighting just how neutered the 2022 championships were, the three countries with the most medals at this year’s meet (USA, Australia, and Canada) were all absent from last year’s World Juniors. Those countries combine account for 55 total medals so far, 58.5% of the medals that have been awarded in Israel.

Denmark, meanwhile, climbed into 3rd place in the medals table with their second gold medal of the meet. Caspere Puggaard won the boys’ 50 fly in 23.50.

Japan, which topped the 2022 medals table, were the other winners on the night, with 18-year-old Tomoyuki Matsushita running-away-with the title in the boys’ 400 IM in 4:10.97, taking almost a second off the championship record in the event.