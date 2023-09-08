Australia Doubles, But US Maintains Control of Medals Table at World Juniors (Day 5)

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- September 4 – 9, 2023
- Netanya, Israel
- Wingate Institute
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap| Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
Another gold medal, and three more total medals, catapulted the United States further ahead of the world on day 5 of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships.
The American juniors continue to have the most gold medals (12) and total medals (25) of any country, followed in both categories by Australia with 7 and 20, respectively.
Kate Hurst picked up the Americans’ gold medal on Friday, winning the 1500 free running-away in 16:09.37. Australia, meanwhile, got a win via the women’s 400 free relay, which they won in 3:36.52 behind a massive 52.61 anchor from Olivia Wunsch, and another from Iona Anderson in the women’s 50 back.
Canada continued its bronze medal haul, grabbing two more on Saturday. They now have 8 bronze medals and 10 total. Their total medal count ranks them 3rd, but only 1 of those is gold.
Highlighting just how neutered the 2022 championships were, the three countries with the most medals at this year’s meet (USA, Australia, and Canada) were all absent from last year’s World Juniors. Those countries combine account for 55 total medals so far, 58.5% of the medals that have been awarded in Israel.
Denmark, meanwhile, climbed into 3rd place in the medals table with their second gold medal of the meet. Caspere Puggaard won the boys’ 50 fly in 23.50.
Japan, which topped the 2022 medals table, were the other winners on the night, with 18-year-old Tomoyuki Matsushita running-away-with the title in the boys’ 400 IM in 4:10.97, taking almost a second off the championship record in the event.
|Rank
|Medal
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|12
|8
|5
|25
|2
|Australia
|7
|7
|6
|20
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Japan
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Canada
|1
|1
|8
|10
|6
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bulgaria
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Estonia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ukraine
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Turkey
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|China
|0
|4
|2
|6
|15
|Italy
|0
|2
|5
|7
|16
|Austria
|0
|1
|1
|2
|17
|New Zealand
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Argentina
|0
|0
|2
|2
|19
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals (19 entries)
|31
|31
|32
|94
That’s a big but! Well done to all swimmers and teams.
With only 1 day of finals left, I’ve been looking at heat sheets, etc. to try and see where the remaining medals will fall. I think the day will be a good, but not a great one, for TEAM USA. So, I’m guessing they will take 3 golds, in total. For the Aussies, I think they might have as good or better day, so, I’ll say 4 gold for them. total medals for TEAM USA, 32 / the Aussies with 26. I won’t bore anyone with particular events, but that’s my sense of it.
Four golds for Australia? I don’t see it.
I seem to get stuck on the definition of “medal table”. Seems most ‘tables’ (like this one) rank the “Gold Medals”. But it obviously depends on what you are trying to rank. China has six medals: 4 silver, 2 bronze. But they ‘rank’ below several countries with 1 medal. And that’s fine: if we call this the “Gold Medal” list. But there are at least three ways: (A) the most Gold medals; (B) the most Medals; (C) Assign points to place and score it like a meet. Each list offers different information. I personally sense that Italy and China out-performed Turkey, Hong Kong, Trinidad & Tobago, etc. I’m fine if you want a “GOLD medal” table. I just would not… Read more »
I think that if you’re a swim fan then you can score the meet however you want.As a Canadian swim fan I look to percentage of best times.This indicates to me if the swimmers were properly prepared.Also the number of finals.The superstar swimmers are somewhat flukey.Marchand,Popivici,Macintosh are superstars but I don’t think that makes France,Romania or Canada a model of swimming excellence.Many of the worlds best 18 and under swimmers are not in Israel but the meet can still be enjoyed for what it is.A gathering of many of the world’s best 18 and under swimmers.So it goes.
many of the best are missing? Who?
Go look up the 18 and unders from Fukuoka. If you’re winning medals at that level, why come here?