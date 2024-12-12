Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tim Bauer, Chrissy Gentry, Alexis Keto, & Terry Stoddard Voted to Coaches’ Advisory Committee

Tim BauerChrissy GentryAlexis Keto, and Terry Stoddard have been elected to the USA Swimming Coaches’ Advisory Committee, where they will serve three year terms. They were chosen from among 26 candidates, with all USA Swimming member coaches receiving a vote.

Bauer and Stoddard were elected to return to the fold after being included in the Committee’s inaugural class in 2022.

Bauer, who was the Committee Chair for the last term, is the head coach of Tennessee Aquatics in Knoxville. He began coaching a summer league team in 1980 and club swimming in 1987, giving him over 40 years of experience.

Bauer has a long resume that has taken him across the country in California and Texas, where he worked at The Woodlands Swim Team and Katy Aquatics – two mega-programs.

Stoddard has been the head coach at Pasadena City College in California for 25 years, where he also coaches the women’s water polo team. Prior to that he was the head coach at Rose Bowl Aquatics from 1992-1997 and an assistant coach for the U.S. team at the Pan American Games in 1991, and a high school coach in California for almost a decade, including coaching the Capistrano girls’ team to five runner-up finishes at the CIF state championship meet and a national prep school record in the 200 yard medley relay.

They will be joined by a pair of women in the new class. Chrissy Gentry is the head age group coach at the Lakeside Aquatic Club in Texas, where she has worked for almost 10 years. She was named a Top 10 Age Group Coach of the Year in 2023 by ASCA and Fitter & Faster. A year earlier, she was in the Top 50.

Alexis Keto is the associate head coach at the Bolles School in Florida, one of that state’s top programs. Prior to that, she spent five years as the CEO of New Trier Aquatics in suburban Chicago. She also spent time as a head club coach in Colorado, YMCA site coach in North Carolina, and assistant coach at NC State and Northwestern.

Adrian Damasco and Mary Liston are the outgoing members of the Committee. Liston did not run for re-election.

With two women and two men voted in, the coaches’ portion of the committee now includes six men and six women in 12 seats.

New Committee

Committee Member Year Official Role
Tim Bauer 2027 Chair
Joel Shinofield Staff Leader
Maggie Vail Staff Liaison
Scott Goldblatt 2025 Athlete
Kristine Julian 2025 Athlete
Chase Kalisz 2024 Athlete
Jeremy Linn 2025 Athlete
Jay Litherland 2024 Athlete
Katie McLaughlin 2024 Athlete
Jamie Bloom 2026
Marcia Callan 2025
Chrissy Gentry 2027
Jennifer Gibson 2025
Alexis Keto 2027
Michael Lawrence 2025
Alison Pick 2026
Pete Raykovich 2025
Shawn Smith 2026
Gregg Troy 2026
Terry Stoddard 2027

