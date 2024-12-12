Florida State Champion Liam Carrington Hands Verbal Commitment to NC State for 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida State Champion Liam Carrington has announced his commitment to join the Wolfpack at NC State for the fall of 2026.

“I am honoured to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at North Carolina State University. I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches and teammates for helping me on this journey. I also would like to thank the NC State coaches for giving me this amazing opportunity. GO WOLFPACK!!!!”

Carrington hails from Florida, attending the Bolles School, where he trains with the Bolles School Sharks. Currently a junior at the Bolles School, he recently won two individual titles at the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship. At that competition, he stopped the clock in a time of 1:47.16 to claim the title in the 200 IM and posted a winning time of 48.51 in the 100 backstroke. Carrington also represents Trinidad & Tobago internationally, winning several titles at the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Championships and CARIFTA Swimming Championships over the years. Most recently, he won 4 titles at the XXXVI CCCAN Championship in June, claiming the 50 backstroke, 50 free, 200 IM, and 100 backstroke.

Best Times (SCY):

100 back: 48.51

200 back: 1:46.85

200 IM: 1:47.16

100 free: 45.82

200 free: 1:36.40

Carrington has a wide range of versatility in a number of events, which will make him a valuable addition to the Wolfpack’s roster when he joins in the fall of 2026. As a junior in high school, he already holds times that would strongly contend with NC State’s current roster, with plenty of time to improve before he arrives on campus. In the 200 freestyle, he would rank 7th on the current roster, potentially putting himself in the position to be on the team’s 4×200 freestyle relay in the future. Individually, his best ranking comes in the 200 IM, where his best time would rank 4th on the current roster.

The NC State men are currently led by Daniel Diehl, who has a similar event lineup to Carrington with the 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, and 200 freestyle ranking amongst the top swimmers in the country. This season, Diehl leads NC State’s roster in the 200 back with a time of 1:40.37 and the 200 IM with a 1:41.39. Those times rank 19th and 5th, respectively, in the NCAA.

At last year’s ACC Championships, the NC State men claimed the title, leading the field with 1499.5 points. Throughout the weekend, the team combined for 8 victories, winning 3 of the relays as well. The team then finished 5th overall at the 2024 NCAA Championships, racking in 318 points. At that competition, the team’s highest finisher was Kacper Stokowski, who posted a 43.89 to finish 2nd in the 100 backstroke.

With his commitment, Carrington joins freestyle sprinter Austin Temple and distance swimmer Sam Marsteiner in NC State’s class of 2030.

