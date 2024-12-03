26 Coaches Vie for 4 Spots on Influential USA Swimming Coaches’ Advisory Council

The ballots for four open seats on the USA Swimming Coach Advisory Council has been mailed out to register USA Swimming member coaches.

Coaches who didn’t receive the email are encouraged to check their spam inbox, as there have been reports of some being flagged as junk mail.

26 coaches are vying for a seat at the table for the influential advisory board representing USA Swimming coaches in internal USA Swimming decision-making matters. The group represents the 18,000-or-so USA Swimming member coaches.

Originally formed in 2022, the committee includes 12 coach members, six athlete members appointed by the Athletes Advisory Committee, and two staff liaisons (currently Joel Shinofield and Maggie Vail).

The coaches whose terms expire this year are the committee chair Tim Bauer of Tennessee Aquatics, Adrian Damasco of First Colony Swim Team in suburban Houston, Mary Liston of the Rockwood Swim Club in St. Louis, and Terry Stoddard of Pasadena City College and Swim Pasadena in California.

All but Liston are running to retain their seats.

This committee flexed its muscle last year when it published a public letter asking for changes from USA Swimming after growing tension between coaches and CEO Tim Hinchey. That letter, along with one published simultaneously by the American Swimming Coaches’ Association, is considered a moment that turned the tide on Hinchey’s tenure before he left the organization a few months later.

26 Candidates for 4 Seats

The list of candidates is a diverse one, representing every level of coaching from recognizable names that send swimmers to the U.S. Olympic Trials every year to coaches who work primarily with age groupers.

There is also an impressive diversity of geography in the candidates, with some coming from perennial powerhouse programs, and others coming from states less-often associated with swimming stardom.

A few of the candidates are former elite swimmers themselves – Rhi Jeffrey won an Olympic gold medal in 2004 and Bryce Bohman spent time as a pro swimmer. One is even a Masters coach.

The committee is designed to give voice to all USA Swimming member coaches, from new graduates venturing into their first jobs to veteran coaches most interested in the top level of the sport. The Committee, at times, has also been called upon to guide the proletariat of coaches, with an initiative launched at their April meeting to “look at the unification of Staff and Membership where there has been divide in the past.”

The Committee’s most important formal authority is that they have decision making authority for the Coaches Assignment on all USA Swimming committees, a power that was granted to them by the House of Delegates this fall.

26 Candidates:

Jeff Arce – Head coach, Rise Aquatic Club, Illinois

Andrew Austria – Age group coach, Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatic Club, Pennsylvania

Tim Bauer – Head coach, Tennessee Aquatics, Tennessee

Bryce Bohman – Lead gold 2 & Silver Coach, NCAP West, D.C. area

John Bruenning – Lead gold & National assistant, Sarasota Sharks, Florida

Lucas Curotto Ferreira – Head Coach, Gwinnett Aquatics, Georgia

Adrian Damasco IV – Senior Coach, First Colony Swim Team, Texas

Tarrik Daou – Head Coach, Daland Swim Team, California

Dave Dorak – Head Coach, Glacier Aquatic Club, Montana

Chrissy Gentry – Head Coach, Lakeside Aquatic Club, Texas

Mark Gole – Head Coach, Northwest Arkansas Aquatics, Arkansas

Ross Hedrick – Head Coach, Nu Wave Swim Club, Louisiana

Rhi Jeffrey – Head Coach, Atlantis Aquatics, New Hampshire

Andy Kershaw – Head Coach, University of Miami, Florida

Alexis Keto – Associate Head Coach, Bolles School Sharks, Florida

Catherine Leach – Head Age Group Coach, Tide Swimming, Virginia

Kyle Margheim – Head Coach, Sioux Falls Swim Team, South Dakota

Paul Murphy – Masters Coach, Greater Tampa Swim Association, Florida

MacKenzie Novell – Assistant Coach, Fort Collins Area Swim Team, Colorado

Alan Pfau – Futures, TAG 2 Coach, TAC Titans, North Carolina

Mike Salpeter – Associate Head Coach, Tide Swimming, Virginia

Jeffrey Scrivener – Head Coach, Columbia Aquatics Association, Maryland

Richard Shipherd – Head Coach, La Mirada Armada, California

Jeremiah Stanton – Head Coach, MAKO Aquatics Club, New Mexico

Terry Stoddard – Head Coach, Pasadena City College/Swim Pasadena, California

Steven Tatgenhorst – Head Coach, CHAWP Swim Club, California

