Thomas Ceccon Clocks 22.68 50 Fly To Become #7 Performer All-Time, Breaks Italian Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)
World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)
- Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)
- 2022 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.57
Top 8:
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 22.68
- Diogo Ribeiro (POR) — 22.80 (WORLD JUNIOR RECORD)
- Maxime Grousset (FRA) — 22.82
- Jacob Peters (GBR) — 22.84
- Ben Proud (GBR) — 22.91
- Dare Rose (USA) — 23.01
- Simon Bucher (AUT) — 23.26
- Abdelrahman El-Araby (EGY) — 23.34
In the final of the men’s 50 fly at the 2023 World Championships, Thomas Ceccon clocked a 22.68 to take gold and break the Italian record. The former Italian record, a 22.79 from the 2022 World Championships semi-final, was also held by Ceccon.
Ceccon now is the seventh-fastest performer of all-time in this event, as well as the fifth-fastest European of all-time.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50-Meter Butterfly:
- Andrii Govorov, Ukraine — 22.27 (2018)
- Caeleb Dressel, United States — 22.35 (2019)
- Rafel Munoz, Spain — 22.43 (2009)
- Nicholas Santos, Brazil — 22.60 (2019)
- Oleg Kostin, Russia — 22.62 (2023)
- Milorad Cavic, Serbia — 22.67 (2009)
- Thomas Ceccom, Italy — 22.68 (2023)
- Henrique Martins, Brazil — 22.70 (2017)
Although Ceccon is the world record holder and defending World Champion in the 100 back, he had never won a Worlds medal in the event prior to Monday. At the 2022 World Championships, he swam a time in the semi-finals that would have medalled, but then added time in the final and finished fifth.
Ceccon took his 50 fly gold around 30 minutes after his 100 back semi-final, where he clocked a time of 52.16 to head into finals as the top overall seed. On Sunday, he anchored Italy’s 4×100 free relay in a time of 47.03 to help them win silver.
He said to Italian tv that now, that he won this medal, which was his goal, he is done with the 50s of stroke. I suspect he wants to give a shot at the 100 fly.
