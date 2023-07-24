Thomas Ceccon Clocks 22.68 50 Fly To Become #7 Performer All-Time, Breaks Italian Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)

World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)

Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.57

Top 8:

In the final of the men’s 50 fly at the 2023 World Championships, Thomas Ceccon clocked a 22.68 to take gold and break the Italian record. The former Italian record, a 22.79 from the 2022 World Championships semi-final, was also held by Ceccon.

Ceccon now is the seventh-fastest performer of all-time in this event, as well as the fifth-fastest European of all-time.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50-Meter Butterfly:

Andrii Govorov, Ukraine — 22.27 (2018) Caeleb Dressel, United States — 22.35 (2019) Rafel Munoz, Spain — 22.43 (2009) Nicholas Santos, Brazil — 22.60 (2019) Oleg Kostin, Russia — 22.62 (2023) Milorad Cavic, Serbia — 22.67 (2009) Thomas Ceccom, Italy — 22.68 (2023) Henrique Martins, Brazil — 22.70 (2017)

Although Ceccon is the world record holder and defending World Champion in the 100 back, he had never won a Worlds medal in the event prior to Monday. At the 2022 World Championships, he swam a time in the semi-finals that would have medalled, but then added time in the final and finished fifth.

Ceccon took his 50 fly gold around 30 minutes after his 100 back semi-final, where he clocked a time of 52.16 to head into finals as the top overall seed. On Sunday, he anchored Italy’s 4×100 free relay in a time of 47.03 to help them win silver.