Thomas Ceccon Clocks 22.68 50 Fly To Become #7 Performer All-Time, Breaks Italian Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

  • World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)
  • World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)
  • Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)
  • 2022 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.57

Top 8:

  1. Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 22.68
  2. Diogo Ribeiro (POR) — 22.80 (WORLD JUNIOR RECORD)
  3. Maxime Grousset (FRA) — 22.82
  4. Jacob Peters (GBR) — 22.84
  5. Ben Proud (GBR) — 22.91
  6. Dare Rose (USA) — 23.01
  7. Simon Bucher (AUT) — 23.26
  8. Abdelrahman El-Araby (EGY) — 23.34

In the final of the men’s 50 fly at the 2023 World Championships, Thomas Ceccon clocked a 22.68 to take gold and break the Italian record. The former Italian record, a 22.79 from the 2022 World Championships semi-final, was also held by Ceccon.

Ceccon now is the seventh-fastest performer of all-time in this event, as well as the fifth-fastest European of all-time.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50-Meter Butterfly:

  1. Andrii Govorov, Ukraine — 22.27 (2018)
  2. Caeleb Dressel, United States — 22.35 (2019)
  3. Rafel Munoz, Spain — 22.43 (2009)
  4. Nicholas Santos, Brazil — 22.60 (2019)
  5. Oleg Kostin, Russia — 22.62 (2023)
  6. Milorad Cavic, Serbia — 22.67 (2009)
  7. Thomas Ceccom, Italy — 22.68 (2023)
  8. Henrique Martins, Brazil — 22.70 (2017)

Although Ceccon is the world record holder and defending World Champion in the 100 back, he had never won a Worlds medal in the event prior to Monday. At the 2022 World Championships, he swam a time in the semi-finals that would have medalled, but then added time in the final and finished fifth.

Ceccon took his 50 fly gold around 30 minutes after his 100 back semi-final, where he clocked a time of 52.16 to head into finals as the top overall seed. On Sunday, he anchored Italy’s 4×100 free relay in a time of 47.03 to help them win silver.

