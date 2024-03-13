The Top 10 NCAA Mid-Major Swimmers In Every Event Through The 2023-24 Conference Season

The majority of the top NCAA performers every season come out of the Power Five conferences—ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12. But, there’s always swimmers from mid-major programs that make an impact on the national level.
In the pool last season, Laticia-Leigh Transom, Nicole Maier, Anna Kalandadze, Abby Daniel, Christie Chue, Ruard van Renen, Raunak Khosla, Brian Benzing, and Wen Zhang all scored at the 2023 NCAA Championships. In addition, each put up times ranked in the top-10 all-time for Division I mid-major programs.
Those performances inspired us to compile the top-10 swimmers from mid-major programs in each event, all-time. Now, ahead of the 2024 NCAAs, we’ve updated those ranks.
Note: Due to a lack of reliable data, the rankings are potentially missing times from the early 2000s and earlier, so if there are certain swims you notice are missing, please let us know in the comments below.
Notes on the Updated Ranks:
- There are only five events that didn’t see at least one addition to the top 10: men’s 100 backstroke, women’s 1650 freestyle, women’s 200 backstroke, and women’s 100 breaststroke. In the women’s 200 breast Chue tied her personal best from last season. That means that 22 of 26 events (or 84.6%) had a swimmer post a new mark in the top-10.
- Nevada freshman Scarlett Ferris posted the fastest mid-major time in the women’s 100 backstroke. Ferris, who hails from Scotland, swam 51.49 at the Mountain West Conference Championships to overtake the 51.59 mark Maddy Gatrall posted in 2023. Ferris is the only swimmer to post a mid-major top time so far this season.
- Ruard van Renen, the 2023 men’s NCAA top mid-major scorer, transferred to Georgia this season. But SMU added Jack Hoagland and Danny Kovac from Power 5 programs to their roster, each of whom has made the top-10 in multiple events.
- Ferris was the only swimmer to take over the top of the list, but two other swimmers logged top two times. Kovac swam 45.03 in the 100 fly and Brown’s Jack Kelly posted 1:51.62 top take over 2nd in the 200 breast behind fellow Ivy League swimmer Matt Fallon.
- The men’s 200 freestyle saw the most additions to the list this season. The list got halfway rewritten with five new times making the list. Harvard’s Ben Littlejohn leads the way for the newcomers in 5th (1:33.24). Toni Dragoja (6th, 1:33.25), Mitchell Schott (7th, 1:33.37), Jack Hoagland (9th, 1:33.54), and Vili Sivec (10th, 1:33.70) are the other new swimmers on the event list.
- The following events had three updates each: women’s 50 freestyle, women’s 100 backstroke, women’s 100 butterfly, women’s 200 butterfly, men’s 100 breaststroke, men’s 100 butterfly, and men’s 200 IM. Combined with the men’s 200 freestyle, that makes 8 of 26 events that had multiple additions to the list.
- SMU, Princeton, Harvard, and Southern Illinois each had multiple swimmers crack the top-10.
- SMU: Jack Hoagland, Danny Kovac, Cotton Fields
- Princeton: Sabrina Johnston, Heidi Smithwick, Eleanor Sun, Mitchell Schott
- Harvard: Ben Littlejohn, Anthony Rincon, David Schmitt, Will Grant
- Southern Illinois: Celia Pulido, Alex Santiago
Note: Times swum during the 2023-24 season are in bold. Teams are slotted as mid-majors based on their status when a time was swum. For example, SMU used to be in a ‘major’ conference, more recently has been in ‘mid-major’ conferences, and next season will join the ACC – a ‘major’ conference.
Women’s 50 Freestyle
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Anika Apostalon
|San Diego State
|21.76
|2013-14
|2
|Amy Van Dyken
|Colorado State
|21.77
|1993-94
|3
|Sofia Maksimova
|California Baptist
|21.79
|2023-24
|4
|Isabella Hindley
|Yale
|21.83
|2018-19
|5
|Izzi Henig
|Yale
|21.93
|2021-22
|T-6
|Emma Svensson
|FGCU
|21.98
|2014-15
|T-6
|Missy Cundiff
|William & Mary
|21.98
|2021-22
|8
|Anne May
|UC Santa Barbara
|22.00
|2007-08
|9
|Megan Burns
|Buffalo
|22.04
|2016-17
|T-10
|Delaney Carlton
|UNC Asheville
|22.07
|2022-23
|T-10
|Lisa Boyce
|Princeton
|22.07
|2012-13
|T-10
|Danielle Melilli
|Queens (NC)
|22.07
|2023-24
|T-10
|Sabrina Johnston
|Princeton
|22.07
|2023-24
Women’s 100 Freestyle
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Izzi Henig
|Yale
|47.32
|2021-22
|2
|Lia Thomas
|Penn
|47.37
|2021-22
|3
|Laticia-Leigh Transom
|Hawaii
|47.39
|2022-23
|4
|Anika Apostalon
|San Diego State
|47.73
|2013-14
|5
|Nicole Maier
|Miami (OH)
|47.77
|2023-24
|6
|Isabella Hindley
|Yale
|47.85
|2018-19
|7
|Martina Moravcova
|SMU
|47.87
|1998-99
|8
|Jackie Keire
|Cincinnati
|47.95
|2016-17
|9
|Franziska Weidner
|Hawaii
|48.05
|2017-18
|10
|Megan Burns
|Buffalo
|48.14
|2016-17
Women’s 200 Freestyle
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Lia Thomas
|Penn
|1:41.93
|2021-22
|2
|Martina Moravcova
|SMU
|1:43.08
|1996-97
|3
|Jackie Keire
|Cincinnati
|1:43.19
|2016-17
|4
|Miki Dahlke
|Harvard
|1:43.78
|2019-20
|5
|Nicole Maier
|Miami (OH)
|1:43.90
|2023-24
|6
|Martina Thomas
|Navy
|1:44.07
|2018-19
|7
|Zarena Brown
|Houston
|1:44.33
|2019-20
|8
|Nina Rangelova
|SMU
|1:44.62
|2011-12
|9
|Izzi Henig
|Yale
|1:44.65
|2021-22
|10
|Franziska Weidner
|Hawaii
|1:44.73
|2017-18
Women’s 500 Freestyle
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Lia Thomas
|Penn
|4:33.24
|2021-22
|2
|Meredith Budner
|Towson
|4:34.56
|2010-11
|3
|Cristina Teuscher
|Columbia
|4:35.67
|1997-98
|4
|Ellie Marquardt
|Princeton
|4:36.37
|2019-20
|5
|Anna Kalandadze
|Penn
|4:37.21
|2023-24
|6
|Alicia Aemisegger
|Princeton
|4:37.58
|2009-10
|7
|Flavia Rigamonti
|SMU
|4:37.72
|2002-03
|8
|Phoebe Hines
|Hawaii
|4:38.11
|2018-19
|9
|Genevieve Miller
|Air Force
|4:38.98
|2016-17
|10
|Emma Chard
|Boise State
|4:39.22
|2016-17
Women’s 1650 Freestyle
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Flavia Rigamonti
|SMU
|15:40.41
|2002-03
|2
|Phoebe Hines
|Hawaii
|15:41.35
|2018-19
|3
|Meredith Budner
|Towson
|15:44.26
|2010-11
|4
|Alicia Aemisegger
|Princeton
|15:50.60
|2008-9
|5
|Anna Kalandadze
|Penn
|15:53.88
|2022-23
|6
|Genevieve Miller
|Air Force
|15:58.06
|2016-17
|7
|Lia Thomas
|Penn
|15:59.71
|2021-22
|8
|Briana Emig
|EMU
|16:03.51
|2011-12
|9
|Kaitlin Burke
|Towson
|16:04.30
|2013-14
|10
|Ellie Marquardt
|Princeton
|16:06.96
|2019-20
Women’s 100 Backstroke
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Scarlett Ferris
|Nevada
|51.49
|2023-24
|2
|Maddy Gatrall
|Akron
|51.59
|2022-23
|3
|Elise Haan
|FGCU
|51.65
|2015-16
|4
|Kira Toussaint
|FGCU
|51.68
|2013-14
|5
|Celia Pulido
|Southern Illinois
|51.82
|2023-24
|6
|Laticia-Leigh Transom
|Hawaii
|51.88
|2022-23
|7
|Anika Apostalon
|San Diego State
|51.92
|2013-14
|8
|Alex Roberts
|San Diego State
|51.95
|2023-24
|9
|Therese Svendsen
|SMU
|51.99
|2011-12
|10
|Sam Wicks
|Boise State
|52.03
|2015-16
Women’s 200 Backstroke
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Samantha Corea
|Denver
|1:50.56
|2014-15
|2
|Weronika Gorecka
|Akron
|1:52.43
|2022-23
|3
|Felicia Pasadyn
|Harvard
|1:52.56
|2019-20
|4
|Payton Keiner
|Liberty
|1:52.63
|2019-20
|5
|Matea Samardzic
|SMU
|1:52.69
|2016-17
|6
|Morgan McCormick
|Denver
|1:52.78
|2016-17
|7
|Alex Roberts
|San Dirego State
|1:52.89
|2022-23
|8
|Ludwika Szynal
|Akron
|1:52.94
|2016-17
|9
|Susan LaGrand
|Oakland
|1:53.12
|2022-23
|10
|Ioanna Sacha
|Houston
|1:53.16
|2020-21
Women’s 100 Breaststroke
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Emily McClellan
|Milwaukee
|57.76
|2013-14
|2
|Delaney Duncan
|EMU
|57.83
|2018-19
|3
|Katie Meili
|Columbia
|58.44
|2012-13
|4
|Emily Escobedo
|UMBC
|58.48
|2016-17
|5
|Klara Thormalm
|San Diego State
|58.68
|2020-21
|6
|Ashley Danner
|George Mason
|59.02
|2011-12
|7
|Christie Chue
|FIU
|59.10
|2022-23
|T-8
|Franziska Weidner
|Hawaii
|59.12
|2017-18
|T-8
|Tara-Lynn Nicholas
|SMU
|59.12
|2014-15
|10
|Peyton Kondis
|Houston
|59.16
|2019-20
Women’s 200 Breaststroke
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Emily Escobedo
|UMBC
|2:05.20
|2016-17
|2
|Emily McClellan
|Milwaukee
|2:06.78
|2013-14
|3
|Petra Halmai
|FGCU
|2:06.89
|2020-21
|4
|Delaney Duncan
|EMU
|2:07.38
|2018-19
|5
|Paloma Marrero Munoz
|Akron
|2:07.91
|2017-18
|6
|Christie Chue
|FIU
|2:07.99
|2021-22/2023-24
|7
|Katie Meili
|Columbia
|2:08.00
|2012-13
|8
|Christiana Williams
|San Diego State
|2:08.23
|2022-23
|9
|Amanda Sanders
|Denver
|2:08.24
|2015-16
|10
|Klara Thormalm
|San Diego State
|2:08.30
|2019-20
Women’s 100 Butterfly
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Samantha Corea
|Denver
|50.86
|2014-15
|2
|Marne Erasmus
|SMU
|51.10
|2013-14
|3
|Kamryn Cummings
|Liberty
|51.26
|2023-24
|4
|Abby Daniel
|Akron
|51.31
|2023-24
|5
|Arielle Hayon
|Rice
|51.38
|2023-24
|6
|Andrea Ward
|UC Santa Barbara
|51.47
|2013-14
|7
|Katie Herrington
|UNLV
|51.48
|2013-14
|8
|Alex Forrester
|Yale
|51.57
|2012-13
|9
|Lisa Boyce
|Princeton
|51.57
|2013-14
|10
|Courtney Vincent
|San Diego State
|51.60
|2019-20
Women’s 200 Butterfly
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Sydney Harrington
|Navy
|1:53.74
|2020-21
|2
|Alex Forrester
|Yale
|1:54.49
|2012-13
|3
|Heidi Smithwick
|Princeton
|1:54.62
|2023-24
|4
|Alicia Aemisegger
|Princeton
|1:54.84
|2009-10
|5
|Blanka Bokros Blanka
|UNLV
|1:55.16
|2023-24
|6
|Cari Czarnecki
|Towson
|1:55.25
|2010-11
|7
|Abby Daniel
|Akron
|1:55.50
|2023-24
|8
|Miki Dahlke
|Harvard
|1:55.51
|2019-20
|9
|Christina Elmgreen
|FGCU
|1:55.55
|2017-18
|10
|Andrea Ward
|UC Santa Barbara
|1:55.79
|2013-14
Women’s 200 IM
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Bailey Andison
|Denver
|1:54.38
|2017-18
|2
|Katie Meili
|Columbia
|1:54.72
|2012-13
|3
|Emily Escobedo
|UMBC
|1:55.13
|2016-17
|4
|Martina Moravcova
|SMU
|1:55.65
|1998-99
|5
|Franziska Weidner
|Hawaii
|1:55.68
|2017-18
|6
|Lauren Barber
|Navy
|1:55.87
|2017-18
|7
|Felicia Pasadyn
|Harvard
|1:55.88
|2019-20
|8
|Nicole Maier
|Miami (OH)
|1:56.04
|2022-23
|T-9
|Abby Daniel
|Akron
|1:56.26
|2022-23
|T-9
|Eleanor Sun
|Princeton
|1:56.26
|2023-24
Women’s 400 IM
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Alicia Aemisegger
|Princeton
|4:02.47
|2008-09
|2
|Bailey Andison
|Denver
|4:03.09
|2016-17
|3
|Matea Samardzic
|SMU
|4:05.52
|2016-17
|4
|Yawen Li
|Nevada
|4:05.56
|2014-15
|5
|Cristina Teuscher
|Columbia
|4:05.62
|1997-98
|6
|Nicole Maier
|Miami (OH)
|4:05.84
|2022-23
|7
|Eleanor Sun
|Princeton
|4:06.07
|2023-24
|T-8
|Alenka Kejzar
|SMU
|4:06.70
|2001-02
|T-8
|Zsuzsanna Jakabos
|UNLV
|4:06.70
|2008-09
|10
|Anna Metzler
|UNH
|4:07.20
|2019-20
Men’s 50 Freestyle
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Alex Righi
|Yale
|18.82
|2008-09
|2
|Dean Farris
|Harvard
|18.92
|2018-19
|3
|Josh Schneider
|Cincinnati
|18.93
|2009-10
|4
|Colin Wright
|William & Mary
|18.98
|2019-20
|5
|Dillon Virva
|UNLV
|19.07
|2015-16
|6
|Remi Fabiani
|Cal Baptist
|19.09
|2022-23
|7
|Alex Santiago
|Southern Illinois
|19.12
|2023-24
|8
|Cameron Auchinachie
|Denver
|19.13
|2019-20
|T-9
|Matej Dusa
|Queens (NC)
|19.17
|2022-23
|T-9
|Sid Farber
|Denver
|19.17
|2019-20
Men’s 100 Freestyle
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Dean Farris
|Harvard
|40.80
|2018-19
|2
|Alex Righi
|Yale
|41.71
|2008-09
|3
|Cameron Auchinachie
|Denver
|41.81
|2018-19
|4
|Colin Wright
|William & Mary
|42.01
|2021-22
|5
|Lars Frolander
|SMU
|42.12
|1997-98
|6
|Remi Fabiani
|Cal Baptist
|42.21
|2022-23
|7
|Payton Sorenson
|BYU
|42.24
|2018-19
|8
|Wen Zhang
|Air Force
|42.32
|2022-23
|9
|Mahlon Reihman
|Harvard
|42.39
|2021-22
|10
|Alex Santiago
|Southern Illinois
|42.42
|2023-24
Men’s 200 Freestyle
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Dean Farris
|Harvard
|1:29.15
|2018-19
|2
|Wen Zhang
|Air Force
|1:31.42
|2022-23
|3
|Noah Millard
|Yale
|1:32.85
|2022-23
|4
|Ben Littlejohn
|Harvard
|1:33.24
|2023-24
|5
|Toni Dragoja
|George Washington
|1:33.25
|2023-24
|6
|Mitchell Schott
|Princeton
|1:33.37
|2023-24
|7
|Blake Worsley
|Denver
|1:33.40
|2008-09
|8
|Doug Lennox
|Princeton
|1:33.50
|2008-09
|9
|Jack Hoagland
|SMU
|1:33.54
|2023-24
|10
|Vili Sivec
|CSU Bakersfield
|1:33.70
|2023-24
Men’s 500 Freestyle
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Noah Millard
|Yale
|4:10.62
|2022-23
|2
|Brennan Novak
|Harvard
|4:13.34
|2017-18
|3
|Blake Worsley
|Denver
|4:13.81
|2008-09
|4
|Tommy Duvall
|Navy
|4:14.04
|2013-14
|5
|Logan Hotchkiss
|UC Santa Barbara
|4:14.39
|2018-19
|T-6
|Logan Houck
|Harvard
|4:14.74
|2017-18
|T-6
|Adam Wu
|Columbia
|4:14.74
|2022-23
|8
|Ben Littlejohn
|Harvard
|4:15.20
|2023-24
|9
|Kei Hyogo
|Yale
|4:15.32
|2017-18
|10
|Jack Hoagland
|SMU
|4:15.61
|2023-24
Men’s 1650 Freestyle
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Chris Swanson
|Penn
|14:31.54
|2015-16
|2
|John Cole
|Harvard
|14:39.71
|2001-02
|3
|Jack Hoagland
|SMU
|14:44.08
|2023-24
|4
|Kei Hyogo
|Yale
|14:45.21
|2015-16
|5
|Logan Houck
|Harvard
|14:45.41
|2017-18
|6
|Brennan Novak
|Harvard
|14:46.17
|2017-18
|7
|Tony Corbisiero
|Columbia
|14:46.29
|1982-83
|8
|Brad Gonzales
|UNLV
|14:46.31
|2017-18
|19
|Mitchell Huxhold
|CSU Bakersfield
|14:47.18
|2013-14
|10
|Shane Washart
|Harvard
|14:47.51
|2021-22
Men’s 100 Backstroke
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Dean Farris
|Harvard
|43.66
|2018-19
|2
|Mark Nikolaev
|GCU
|44.33
|2018-19
|3
|Ruard Van Renen
|SIU
|44.67
|2022-23
|4
|Anton Loncar
|Denver
|45.11
|2017-18
|5
|Jake Taylor
|BYU
|45.34
|2014-15
|6
|Landis Hollingsworth
|IUPUI
|45.66
|2017-18
|7
|Alex Bauch
|Queens (NC)
|45.67
|2022-23
|8
|Panos Bolanos
|UNLV
|45.80
|2022-23
|T-9
|Will Grant
|Harvard
|45.82
|2022-23
|T-9
|Caleb Mauldin
|Navy
|45.82
|2021-22
Men’s 200 Backstroke
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Anton Loncar
|Denver
|1:38.62
|2017-18
|2
|Dean Farris
|Harvard
|1:38.99
|2017-18
|3
|Kane Follows
|Hawaii
|1:39.15
|2018-19
|4
|Jake Taylor
|BYU
|1:39.42
|2015-16
|5
|Metin Aydin
|Hawaii
|1:39.59
|2017-18
|6
|Ruard Van Renen
|SIU
|1:39.73
|2022-23
|7
|Jacob Hanson
|EMU
|1:39.87
|2012-13
|8
|Jack Manchester
|Harvard
|1:40.52
|2016-17
|T-9
|Panos Bolanos
|UNLV
|1:40.64
|2022-23
|T-9
|Anthony Rincon
|Harvard
|1:40.64
|2023-24
Men’s 100 Breaststroke
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Brian Benzing
|Towson
|51.25
|2022-23
|2
|Ilya Evdokimov
|Cornell
|51.32
|2017-18
|3
|Matt Fallon
|Penn
|51.45
|2021-22
|4
|Jack Kelly
|Brown
|51.58
|2023-24
|5
|Kohen Rankin
|Army
|51.62
|2023-24
|6
|Fabian Schwingenschlogl
|Western Kentucky
|51.66
|2014-15
|7
|Olli Kokko
|Hawaii
|51.71
|2019-20
|8
|Josue Dominguez
|BYU
|51.81
|2020-21
|9
|Danny Kovac
|SMU
|51.82
|2023-24
|10
|Tonislav Sabev
|Delaware
|51.87
|2023-24
Men’s 200 Breaststroke
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Matt Fallon
|Penn
|1:49.03
|2021-22
|2
|Jack Kelly
|Brown
|1:51.62
|2023-24
|3
|Colin Feehery
|SMU
|1:52.06
|2022-23
|4
|Ilya Evdokimov
|Cornell
|1:52.28
|2017-18
|5
|Demirkan Demir
|Columbia
|1:52.72
|2022-23
|6
|Caleb Rhodenbaugh
|SMU
|1:52.73
|2021-22
|7
|Logan Kelly
|IUPUI
|1:52.86
|2022-23
|8
|Nejc Zupan
|Dartmouth
|1:53.29
|2012-13
|9
|Olli Kokko
|Hawaii
|1:53.33
|2018-19
|10
|Artur Osvath
|Missouri State
|1:53.68
|2018-19
Men’s 100 Butterfly
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Umitcan Gures
|Harvard
|44.63
|2021-22
|2
|Danny Kovac
|SMU
|45.03
|2023-24
|3
|Djurdje Matic
|George Washington
|45.10
|2023-24
|4
|Doug Lennox
|Princeton
|45.12
|2008-09
|5
|Philipp Sikatzki
|Cleveland State
|45.37
|2015-16
|6
|Jack Saunderson
|Towson
|45.51
|2017-18
|7
|Connor Lee
|Yale
|45.52
|2022-23
|8
|Jonah Harm
|Navy
|45.58
|2022-23
|9
|Lars Frolander
|SMU
|45.59
|1997-98
|10
|Kuba Kwasny
|George Mason
|45.61
|2023-24
Men’s 200 Butterfly
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Jack Saunderson
|Towson
|1:40.44
|2018-19
|2
|Raunak Khosla
|Princeton
|1:40.94
|2022-23
|3
|Jonathan Gomez
|SMU
|1:41.98
|2016-17
|4
|Danny Kovac
|SMU
|1:42.02
|2023-24
|5
|David Schmitt
|Harvard
|1:42.17
|2023-24
|6
|Alex Kunert
|Queens (NC)
|1:42.34
|2022-23
|T-7
|Thomas Glenn
|Brown
|1:42.35
|2013-14
|T-7
|Daniil Antopov
|GCU
|1:42.35
|2018-19
|9
|Jake Johnson
|Harvard
|1:42.42
|2021-22
|10
|Billy Mullis
|UC Santa Barbara
|1:42.49
|2017-18
Men’s 200 IM
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Raunak Khosla
|Princeton
|1:41.11
|2022-23
|2
|Mark Andrew
|Penn
|1:42.36
|2018-19
|3
|Jake Taylor
|BYU
|1:42.82
|2015-16
|4
|Will Grant
|Harvard
|1:42.83
|2023-24
|5
|Brian Benzing
|Towson
|1:43.13
|2023-24
|6
|Metin Aydin
|Hawaii
|1:43.16
|2017-18
|7
|Mark Nikolaev
|GCU
|1:43.43
|2018-19
|8
|Colin Feehery
|SMU
|1:43.45
|2022-23
|9
|Mitchell Scott
|Princeton
|1:43.48
|2023-24
|10
|Matt Fallon
|Penn
|1:43.63
|2022-23
Men’s 400 IM
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|SEASON
|1
|Raunak Khosla
|Princeton
|3:40.04
|2021-22
|2
|Mark Andrew
|Penn
|3:40.28
|2018-19
|3
|Jack Hoagland
|SMU
|3:41.19
|2023-24
|4
|Cotton Fields
|SMU
|3:41.42
|2023-24
|5
|Colin Feehery
|SMU
|3:41.89
|2021-22
|6
|Michael Zarian
|Harvard
|3:42.66
|2019-20
|7
|Kei Hyogo
|Yale
|3:42.77
|2017-18
|8
|Tanner Nelson
|BYU
|3:42.87
|2021-22
|9
|Cotton Fields
|SMU
|3:43.34
|2021-22
|10
|Iegor Lytvenok
|GCU
|3:43.52
|2014-15
Kuba Kwasny does not go to George Mason
GW had two entries as well, 200 Free and 100 fly
Kwasny (mens 100 Fly) swims for Drexel
Love seeing this list every year! So many great performances done by great athletes that often get overlooked because they were not done at a “name brand” university.
The women’s 100 fly is Kamryn Cannings of Liberty not Cummings
Travesty to have Lia named in the women’s lists.
Shoutout to Lars Frolander. What a beast
Cotton Fields is a duplicate in the 400 IM