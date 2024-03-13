The Top 10 NCAA Mid-Major Swimmers In Every Event Through The 2023-24 Conference Season

The majority of the top NCAA performers every season come out of the Power Five conferences—ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12. But, there’s always swimmers from mid-major programs that make an impact on the national level.

In the pool last season, Laticia-Leigh Transom, Nicole Maier, Anna Kalandadze, Abby Daniel, Christie Chue, Ruard van Renen, Raunak Khosla, Brian Benzing, and Wen Zhang all scored at the 2023 NCAA Championships. In addition, each put up times ranked in the top-10 all-time for Division I mid-major programs.

Those performances inspired us to compile the top-10 swimmers from mid-major programs in each event, all-time. Now, ahead of the 2024 NCAAs, we’ve updated those ranks.

Note: Due to a lack of reliable data, the rankings are potentially missing times from the early 2000s and earlier, so if there are certain swims you notice are missing, please let us know in the comments below.

Notes on the Updated Ranks:

Note: Times swum during the 2023-24 season are in bold. Teams are slotted as mid-majors based on their status when a time was swum. For example, SMU used to be in a ‘major’ conference, more recently has been in ‘mid-major’ conferences, and next season will join the ACC – a ‘major’ conference.

Women’s 50 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Anika Apostalon San Diego State 21.76 2013-14 2 Amy Van Dyken Colorado State 21.77 1993-94 3 Sofia Maksimova California Baptist 21.79 2023-24 4 Isabella Hindley Yale 21.83 2018-19 5 Izzi Henig Yale 21.93 2021-22 T-6 Emma Svensson FGCU 21.98 2014-15 T-6 Missy Cundiff William & Mary 21.98 2021-22 8 Anne May UC Santa Barbara 22.00 2007-08 9 Megan Burns Buffalo 22.04 2016-17 T-10 Delaney Carlton UNC Asheville 22.07 2022-23 T-10 Lisa Boyce Princeton 22.07 2012-13 T-10 Danielle Melilli Queens (NC) 22.07 2023-24 T-10 Sabrina Johnston Princeton 22.07 2023-24

Women’s 100 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Izzi Henig Yale 47.32 2021-22 2 Lia Thomas Penn 47.37 2021-22 3 Laticia-Leigh Transom Hawaii 47.39 2022-23 4 Anika Apostalon San Diego State 47.73 2013-14 5 Nicole Maier Miami (OH) 47.77 2023-24 6 Isabella Hindley Yale 47.85 2018-19 7 Martina Moravcova SMU 47.87 1998-99 8 Jackie Keire Cincinnati 47.95 2016-17 9 Franziska Weidner Hawaii 48.05 2017-18 10 Megan Burns Buffalo 48.14 2016-17

Women’s 200 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Lia Thomas Penn 1:41.93 2021-22 2 Martina Moravcova SMU 1:43.08 1996-97 3 Jackie Keire Cincinnati 1:43.19 2016-17 4 Miki Dahlke Harvard 1:43.78 2019-20 5 Nicole Maier Miami (OH) 1:43.90 2023-24 6 Martina Thomas Navy 1:44.07 2018-19 7 Zarena Brown Houston 1:44.33 2019-20 8 Nina Rangelova SMU 1:44.62 2011-12 9 Izzi Henig Yale 1:44.65 2021-22 10 Franziska Weidner Hawaii 1:44.73 2017-18

Women’s 500 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Lia Thomas Penn 4:33.24 2021-22 2 Meredith Budner Towson 4:34.56 2010-11 3 Cristina Teuscher Columbia 4:35.67 1997-98 4 Ellie Marquardt Princeton 4:36.37 2019-20 5 Anna Kalandadze Penn 4:37.21 2023-24 6 Alicia Aemisegger Princeton 4:37.58 2009-10 7 Flavia Rigamonti SMU 4:37.72 2002-03 8 Phoebe Hines Hawaii 4:38.11 2018-19 9 Genevieve Miller Air Force 4:38.98 2016-17 10 Emma Chard Boise State 4:39.22 2016-17

Women’s 1650 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Flavia Rigamonti SMU 15:40.41 2002-03 2 Phoebe Hines Hawaii 15:41.35 2018-19 3 Meredith Budner Towson 15:44.26 2010-11 4 Alicia Aemisegger Princeton 15:50.60 2008-9 5 Anna Kalandadze Penn 15:53.88 2022-23 6 Genevieve Miller Air Force 15:58.06 2016-17 7 Lia Thomas Penn 15:59.71 2021-22 8 Briana Emig EMU 16:03.51 2011-12 9 Kaitlin Burke Towson 16:04.30 2013-14 10 Ellie Marquardt Princeton 16:06.96 2019-20

Women’s 100 Backstroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Scarlett Ferris Nevada 51.49 2023-24 2 Maddy Gatrall Akron 51.59 2022-23 3 Elise Haan FGCU 51.65 2015-16 4 Kira Toussaint FGCU 51.68 2013-14 5 Celia Pulido Southern Illinois 51.82 2023-24 6 Laticia-Leigh Transom Hawaii 51.88 2022-23 7 Anika Apostalon San Diego State 51.92 2013-14 8 Alex Roberts San Diego State 51.95 2023-24 9 Therese Svendsen SMU 51.99 2011-12 10 Sam Wicks Boise State 52.03 2015-16

Women’s 200 Backstroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Samantha Corea Denver 1:50.56 2014-15 2 Weronika Gorecka Akron 1:52.43 2022-23 3 Felicia Pasadyn Harvard 1:52.56 2019-20 4 Payton Keiner Liberty 1:52.63 2019-20 5 Matea Samardzic SMU 1:52.69 2016-17 6 Morgan McCormick Denver 1:52.78 2016-17 7 Alex Roberts San Dirego State 1:52.89 2022-23 8 Ludwika Szynal Akron 1:52.94 2016-17 9 Susan LaGrand Oakland 1:53.12 2022-23 10 Ioanna Sacha Houston 1:53.16 2020-21

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Emily McClellan Milwaukee 57.76 2013-14 2 Delaney Duncan EMU 57.83 2018-19 3 Katie Meili Columbia 58.44 2012-13 4 Emily Escobedo UMBC 58.48 2016-17 5 Klara Thormalm San Diego State 58.68 2020-21 6 Ashley Danner George Mason 59.02 2011-12 7 Christie Chue FIU 59.10 2022-23 T-8 Franziska Weidner Hawaii 59.12 2017-18 T-8 Tara-Lynn Nicholas SMU 59.12 2014-15 10 Peyton Kondis Houston 59.16 2019-20

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Emily Escobedo UMBC 2:05.20 2016-17 2 Emily McClellan Milwaukee 2:06.78 2013-14 3 Petra Halmai FGCU 2:06.89 2020-21 4 Delaney Duncan EMU 2:07.38 2018-19 5 Paloma Marrero Munoz Akron 2:07.91 2017-18 6 Christie Chue FIU 2:07.99 2021-22/2023-24 7 Katie Meili Columbia 2:08.00 2012-13 8 Christiana Williams San Diego State 2:08.23 2022-23 9 Amanda Sanders Denver 2:08.24 2015-16 10 Klara Thormalm San Diego State 2:08.30 2019-20

Women’s 100 Butterfly

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Samantha Corea Denver 50.86 2014-15 2 Marne Erasmus SMU 51.10 2013-14 3 Kamryn Cummings Liberty 51.26 2023-24 4 Abby Daniel Akron 51.31 2023-24 5 Arielle Hayon Rice 51.38 2023-24 6 Andrea Ward UC Santa Barbara 51.47 2013-14 7 Katie Herrington UNLV 51.48 2013-14 8 Alex Forrester Yale 51.57 2012-13 9 Lisa Boyce Princeton 51.57 2013-14 10 Courtney Vincent San Diego State 51.60 2019-20

Women’s 200 Butterfly

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Sydney Harrington Navy 1:53.74 2020-21 2 Alex Forrester Yale 1:54.49 2012-13 3 Heidi Smithwick Princeton 1:54.62 2023-24 4 Alicia Aemisegger Princeton 1:54.84 2009-10 5 Blanka Bokros Blanka UNLV 1:55.16 2023-24 6 Cari Czarnecki Towson 1:55.25 2010-11 7 Abby Daniel Akron 1:55.50 2023-24 8 Miki Dahlke Harvard 1:55.51 2019-20 9 Christina Elmgreen FGCU 1:55.55 2017-18 10 Andrea Ward UC Santa Barbara 1:55.79 2013-14

Women’s 200 IM

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Bailey Andison Denver 1:54.38 2017-18 2 Katie Meili Columbia 1:54.72 2012-13 3 Emily Escobedo UMBC 1:55.13 2016-17 4 Martina Moravcova SMU 1:55.65 1998-99 5 Franziska Weidner Hawaii 1:55.68 2017-18 6 Lauren Barber Navy 1:55.87 2017-18 7 Felicia Pasadyn Harvard 1:55.88 2019-20 8 Nicole Maier Miami (OH) 1:56.04 2022-23 T-9 Abby Daniel Akron 1:56.26 2022-23 T-9 Eleanor Sun Princeton 1:56.26 2023-24

Women’s 400 IM

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Alicia Aemisegger Princeton 4:02.47 2008-09 2 Bailey Andison Denver 4:03.09 2016-17 3 Matea Samardzic SMU 4:05.52 2016-17 4 Yawen Li Nevada 4:05.56 2014-15 5 Cristina Teuscher Columbia 4:05.62 1997-98 6 Nicole Maier Miami (OH) 4:05.84 2022-23 7 Eleanor Sun Princeton 4:06.07 2023-24 T-8 Alenka Kejzar SMU 4:06.70 2001-02 T-8 Zsuzsanna Jakabos UNLV 4:06.70 2008-09 10 Anna Metzler UNH 4:07.20 2019-20

Men’s 50 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Alex Righi Yale 18.82 2008-09 2 Dean Farris Harvard 18.92 2018-19 3 Josh Schneider Cincinnati 18.93 2009-10 4 Colin Wright William & Mary 18.98 2019-20 5 Dillon Virva UNLV 19.07 2015-16 6 Remi Fabiani Cal Baptist 19.09 2022-23 7 Alex Santiago Southern Illinois 19.12 2023-24 8 Cameron Auchinachie Denver 19.13 2019-20 T-9 Matej Dusa Queens (NC) 19.17 2022-23 T-9 Sid Farber Denver 19.17 2019-20

Men’s 100 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Dean Farris Harvard 40.80 2018-19 2 Alex Righi Yale 41.71 2008-09 3 Cameron Auchinachie Denver 41.81 2018-19 4 Colin Wright William & Mary 42.01 2021-22 5 Lars Frolander SMU 42.12 1997-98 6 Remi Fabiani Cal Baptist 42.21 2022-23 7 Payton Sorenson BYU 42.24 2018-19 8 Wen Zhang Air Force 42.32 2022-23 9 Mahlon Reihman Harvard 42.39 2021-22 10 Alex Santiago Southern Illinois 42.42 2023-24

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Men’s 500 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Noah Millard Yale 4:10.62 2022-23 2 Brennan Novak Harvard 4:13.34 2017-18 3 Blake Worsley Denver 4:13.81 2008-09 4 Tommy Duvall Navy 4:14.04 2013-14 5 Logan Hotchkiss UC Santa Barbara 4:14.39 2018-19 T-6 Logan Houck Harvard 4:14.74 2017-18 T-6 Adam Wu Columbia 4:14.74 2022-23 8 Ben Littlejohn Harvard 4:15.20 2023-24 9 Kei Hyogo Yale 4:15.32 2017-18 10 Jack Hoagland SMU 4:15.61 2023-24

Men’s 1650 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Chris Swanson Penn 14:31.54 2015-16 2 John Cole Harvard 14:39.71 2001-02 3 Jack Hoagland SMU 14:44.08 2023-24 4 Kei Hyogo Yale 14:45.21 2015-16 5 Logan Houck Harvard 14:45.41 2017-18 6 Brennan Novak Harvard 14:46.17 2017-18 7 Tony Corbisiero Columbia 14:46.29 1982-83 8 Brad Gonzales UNLV 14:46.31 2017-18 19 Mitchell Huxhold CSU Bakersfield 14:47.18 2013-14 10 Shane Washart Harvard 14:47.51 2021-22

Men’s 100 Backstroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Dean Farris Harvard 43.66 2018-19 2 Mark Nikolaev GCU 44.33 2018-19 3 Ruard Van Renen SIU 44.67 2022-23 4 Anton Loncar Denver 45.11 2017-18 5 Jake Taylor BYU 45.34 2014-15 6 Landis Hollingsworth IUPUI 45.66 2017-18 7 Alex Bauch Queens (NC) 45.67 2022-23 8 Panos Bolanos UNLV 45.80 2022-23 T-9 Will Grant Harvard 45.82 2022-23 T-9 Caleb Mauldin Navy 45.82 2021-22

Men’s 200 Backstroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Anton Loncar Denver 1:38.62 2017-18 2 Dean Farris Harvard 1:38.99 2017-18 3 Kane Follows Hawaii 1:39.15 2018-19 4 Jake Taylor BYU 1:39.42 2015-16 5 Metin Aydin Hawaii 1:39.59 2017-18 6 Ruard Van Renen SIU 1:39.73 2022-23 7 Jacob Hanson EMU 1:39.87 2012-13 8 Jack Manchester Harvard 1:40.52 2016-17 T-9 Panos Bolanos UNLV 1:40.64 2022-23 T-9 Anthony Rincon Harvard 1:40.64 2023-24

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Brian Benzing Towson 51.25 2022-23 2 Ilya Evdokimov Cornell 51.32 2017-18 3 Matt Fallon Penn 51.45 2021-22 4 Jack Kelly Brown 51.58 2023-24 5 Kohen Rankin Army 51.62 2023-24 6 Fabian Schwingenschlogl Western Kentucky 51.66 2014-15 7 Olli Kokko Hawaii 51.71 2019-20 8 Josue Dominguez BYU 51.81 2020-21 9 Danny Kovac SMU 51.82 2023-24 10 Tonislav Sabev Delaware 51.87 2023-24

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Matt Fallon Penn 1:49.03 2021-22 2 Jack Kelly Brown 1:51.62 2023-24 3 Colin Feehery SMU 1:52.06 2022-23 4 Ilya Evdokimov Cornell 1:52.28 2017-18 5 Demirkan Demir Columbia 1:52.72 2022-23 6 Caleb Rhodenbaugh SMU 1:52.73 2021-22 7 Logan Kelly IUPUI 1:52.86 2022-23 8 Nejc Zupan Dartmouth 1:53.29 2012-13 9 Olli Kokko Hawaii 1:53.33 2018-19 10 Artur Osvath Missouri State 1:53.68 2018-19

Men’s 100 Butterfly

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Umitcan Gures Harvard 44.63 2021-22 2 Danny Kovac SMU 45.03 2023-24 3 Djurdje Matic George Washington 45.10 2023-24 4 Doug Lennox Princeton 45.12 2008-09 5 Philipp Sikatzki Cleveland State 45.37 2015-16 6 Jack Saunderson Towson 45.51 2017-18 7 Connor Lee Yale 45.52 2022-23 8 Jonah Harm Navy 45.58 2022-23 9 Lars Frolander SMU 45.59 1997-98 10 Kuba Kwasny George Mason 45.61 2023-24

Men’s 200 Butterfly

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Jack Saunderson Towson 1:40.44 2018-19 2 Raunak Khosla Princeton 1:40.94 2022-23 3 Jonathan Gomez SMU 1:41.98 2016-17 4 Danny Kovac SMU 1:42.02 2023-24 5 David Schmitt Harvard 1:42.17 2023-24 6 Alex Kunert Queens (NC) 1:42.34 2022-23 T-7 Thomas Glenn Brown 1:42.35 2013-14 T-7 Daniil Antopov GCU 1:42.35 2018-19 9 Jake Johnson Harvard 1:42.42 2021-22 10 Billy Mullis UC Santa Barbara 1:42.49 2017-18

Men’s 200 IM

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Raunak Khosla Princeton 1:41.11 2022-23 2 Mark Andrew Penn 1:42.36 2018-19 3 Jake Taylor BYU 1:42.82 2015-16 4 Will Grant Harvard 1:42.83 2023-24 5 Brian Benzing Towson 1:43.13 2023-24 6 Metin Aydin Hawaii 1:43.16 2017-18 7 Mark Nikolaev GCU 1:43.43 2018-19 8 Colin Feehery SMU 1:43.45 2022-23 9 Mitchell Scott Princeton 1:43.48 2023-24 10 Matt Fallon Penn 1:43.63 2022-23

Men’s 400 IM