The Sandpipers Recently Swam Their Annual 2k for Time… And Then They had to Redo It

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

After negative-splitting her 400m free to take the win in 4:05 in Ft. Lauderdale, we caught up with Olympian Katie Grimes about her training the last couple months. This cycle was highlighted by the Sandpipers’ annual 2k for time to establish their target paces during color sets (blue, purple, white pink).

However, after they did their 2k, the results weren’t as expected (not very good), so coach Ron had them do it again a few days later. Grimes describes the mentality needed for not only one 2k for time in a training week, but two.

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
22 minutes ago

Too bad Katie Grimes is not swimming the 800 FR at the TYR Pro Swim Series – FL.

Noah
51 minutes ago

What pace does each color mean?

Heidi
Reply to  Noah
42 minutes ago

The color of your face depending on intensity with white being the least intense and blue meaning you left it all in the pool

Popovici 1:39.99
Reply to  Noah
35 minutes ago

Legendary coach Jon Urbanchek created the color system, which is centered around white/pink/red/blue/purple. The colors are correlated to the color of a swimmer’s face depending on their effort/HR in a given set. As the colors go from white to purple the idea is that effort increases as well as HR.

Masters Swammer
Reply to  Popovici 1:39.99
7 minutes ago

Hmmm… this assumes all your swimmers are white :-/

