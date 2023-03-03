The Sandpipers Recently Swam Their Annual 2k for Time… And Then They had to Redo It

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

After negative-splitting her 400m free to take the win in 4:05 in Ft. Lauderdale, we caught up with Olympian Katie Grimes about her training the last couple months. This cycle was highlighted by the Sandpipers’ annual 2k for time to establish their target paces during color sets (blue, purple, white pink).

However, after they did their 2k, the results weren’t as expected (not very good), so coach Ron had them do it again a few days later. Grimes describes the mentality needed for not only one 2k for time in a training week, but two.