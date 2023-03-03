The Sandpipers Recently Swam Their Annual 2k for Time… And Then They had to Redo It

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- `Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Ways to Watch
- Storylines to Follow
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
After negative-splitting her 400m free to take the win in 4:05 in Ft. Lauderdale, we caught up with Olympian Katie Grimes about her training the last couple months. This cycle was highlighted by the Sandpipers’ annual 2k for time to establish their target paces during color sets (blue, purple, white pink).
However, after they did their 2k, the results weren’t as expected (not very good), so coach Ron had them do it again a few days later. Grimes describes the mentality needed for not only one 2k for time in a training week, but two.
Too bad Katie Grimes is not swimming the 800 FR at the TYR Pro Swim Series – FL.
What pace does each color mean?
The color of your face depending on intensity with white being the least intense and blue meaning you left it all in the pool
Legendary coach Jon Urbanchek created the color system, which is centered around white/pink/red/blue/purple. The colors are correlated to the color of a swimmer’s face depending on their effort/HR in a given set. As the colors go from white to purple the idea is that effort increases as well as HR.
Hmmm… this assumes all your swimmers are white :-/