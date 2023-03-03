Mission Viejo, Rose Bowl Set 800 Free Relay Records On Day 1 of Carlsbad Sectionals

2023 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARLSBAD

March 2-5, 2023

Carlsbad, CA

SCY (25 yards)

The opening night of racing at the Speedo Sectionals meet in Carlsbad featured just four events, with timed finals in the women’s 1000 freestyle, men’s 1650 freestyle, and the 800 free relays.

Both 800 free relay events saw new Sectionals Records go down, as the Mission Viejo Nadadore women and Rose Bowl Aquatics men claimed victory.

WOMEN’S RECAP

In the women’s event, the quartet of Teagan O’Dell (1:44.94), Teia Salvino (1:48.75), Ava Withey (1:49.86) and Asia Kozan (1:47.37) combined for a time of 7:10.94, lowering the previous Sectionals mark of 7:11.65 set by the Sandpipers of Nevada at the California/Nevada meet this past December in La Mirada.

O’Dell’s lead-off time was a second shy of her personal best in the 200 free, having been 1:43.94 at Winter Juniors – West in December.

Irvine Novaquatics placed second in 7:15.72, with 18-year-old Maggie Schalow leading off in a personal best of 1:46.90. Schalow had previously been 1:47.02 at Winter Juniors – West.

The third-place finishing team was the Crow Canyon Sharks (7:16.70), who had Bailey Hartman drop a scintillating 1:45.12 split on the anchor leg, just shy of her flat-start best of 1:44.56.

That performance came after the 17-year-old picked up a win in the 1000 free, as Hartman clocked 9:42.67 to chop five seconds off her previous mark of 9:47.75.

She now ranks 66th all-time in the girls’ 17-18 age group.

North Coast Aquatics’ Kathryn Hazle was the runner-up in 9:46.25, dropping three seconds from her previous best of 9:49.34. No one else in the field broke 10:00.

MEN’S RECAP

On the men’s side, the Rose Bowl Aquatics squad of Igor Benderskii, Rex Maurer, Jonathan Gim and Ray Liu combined for a time of 6:35.68, lowering the Sectionals Record of 6:38.66 set by Irvine Novaquatics last year.

Accurate splits for the winning team were not available on Meet Mobile as of publishing.

The Rose Bowl ‘B’ team took second, also under the old record in 6:37.70.

Pacific Swim’s Julien Rousseau won the 1650 free in a time of 15:12.74, taking nearly three and a half seconds off his previous best time of 15:16.20 set in December. The performance moves the 16-year-old up into a tie for 54th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group.

Second went to Crow Canyon’s Devyn Caples, also 16, who went 15:25.17 to near his PB of 15:23.50.