2023 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 1 & 2 Photo Vault

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

The stars are out in full force for the first Pro Swim Series event in Fort Lauderdale, as a who’s who of U.S. pros and top club swimmers are in attendance for the four-day meet at the newly-renovated Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center.

Wednesday night saw World silver medalist Katie Grimes and Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui claim wins in the 800 freestyle, and then on Thursday, the likes of Summer McIntosh, Regan Smith and Nic Fink secured impressive victories while rising star Ilya Kharun smashed the Canadian Record in the men’s 200 fly.

Below, find some of the best photos from the first two days of action courtesy of photographer Chris Pose. You can find more of Chris’ work here.

