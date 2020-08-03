The Olympics That Would Have Been: Post-Meet Medal Table Analysis

Following our “The Trials That Would Have Been” series, where we predicted how the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials would’ve played out had the event not been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, last week featured a similar series, “The Olympics That Would Have Been”, for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games.

The results were hypothetical, looking at how the events may have played out based on the information available on each athlete’s form prior to the pandemic. Below is an analysis of the results.

With our 2020 Olympics That Would Have Been in the books, it’s time to look back at the hypothetical results and see how things overall compare to recent editions of the Games.

As we look at the medal table, it’s important to remember that there were three events that made their Olympic debut in 2020, meaning more medals were available to be won (men’s 800 freestyle, women’s 1500 freestyle, mixed 4×100 medley relay) than in any year previous.

Check out the final medal table for the hypothetical 2020 Games:

Final 2020 Medal Table

*Sorted by medal total rather gold total

Gold Silver Bronze Total USA 17 4 8 29 Australia 4 7 8 19 Canada 0 7 2 9 Japan 2 5 1 8 Russia 3 2 2 7 Italy 1 3 2 6 Great Britain 1 3 1 5 Hungary 3 1 1 5 China 0 1 2 3 Sweden 1 1 1 3 Lithuania 2 0 0 2 South Africa 0 0 2 2 France 0 1 0 1 Belarus 0 1 0 1 Netherlands 0 0 1 1 Norway 0 0 1 1 Greece 0 0 1 1 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 Germany 0 0 1 1 Denmark 0 0 1 1

The United States topped the medal table with 17 gold and 29 total medals. The gold count is the nation’s highest since 1984 (21), and one more than it had in both 2012 and 2016. However, the 29 medals won is the country’s first time under 30 since 2004 (28).

In a clear second was Australia, earning 19 medals to nearly match it’s total from 2012 and 2016 combined (10 each). It is the country’s highest total since 2008 when it won 20. The Aussies also had 18 in 2000 and 15 in 2004.

Canada failed to win a gold medal, but its total of nine gives them its highest number since 1984 (10). In 2016, the Canadians won eight medals.

In terms of the parity in the number of countries who walked away with at least one gold, 2020 fell right in the middle of 2012 and 2016. There ended up being 10 different nations with a gold medal, compared to eight in 2012 and 13 in 2016.

However, there were 20 countries to win at least one medal of any color, up from both 2012 (17) and 2016 (18).

Check out the London and Rio Olympic swimming medal tables below for reference:

2012 Olympic Medal Table

*Does not include open water medals

Gold Silver Bronze Total USA 16 8 6 30 Japan 0 3 8 11 China 5 2 3 10 Australia 1 6 3 10 France 4 2 1 7 Netherlands 2 1 1 4 Russia 0 2 2 4 South Africa 2 1 0 3 Great Britain 0 1 2 3 Hungary 1 0 1 2 Spain 0 2 0 2 Canada 0 1 1 2 Belarus 0 2 0 2 South Korea 0 2 0 2 Brazil 0 1 1 2 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 Tunisia 0 0 1 1

2016 Olympic Medal Table

*Does not include open water medals

Gold Silver Bronze Total USA 16 8 9 33 Australia 3 4 3 10 Hungary 3 2 2 7 Japan 2 2 3 7 Canada 1 1 4 6 Great Britain 1 5 0 6 China 1 2 3 6 Russia 0 2 2 4 Italy 1 0 2 3 South Africa 0 3 0 3 Sweden 1 1 1 3 Denmark 1 0 1 2 Spain 1 0 1 2 France 0 2 0 2 Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1 Singapore 1 0 0 1 Belgium 0 1 0 1 Belarus 0 0 1 1

There ended up being four nations who won a medal in 2016 that didn’t in 2020, and six who made their way onto the medal table after failing to do so in Rio. The countries that medalled in 2016 but didn’t here were Kazakhstan, Belgium, Spain and Singapore, while Lithuania, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, Germany and the Netherlands won a hypothetical medal after falling short four years ago.