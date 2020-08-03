SwimSwam Podcast: Ous Mellouli on Winning 15 Gold Medals, $150K at 1 Meet

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Ous Mellouli, the first man to ever win gold in both the 1500 and 10k (pool and open water) at the Olympics. Mellouli opened up about what it took to be at his best for both Olympics, how he ended up in the USA and at Southern Cal, and now how he’s pushing for his 5th Olympic Games.

We also dove deep into a piece of trivia you may not know about: Mellouli’s performance at the inaugural Pan Arab Games in 2011. It was a legit Games with many different sports, and swimming was held over the course of 6 days. Since they were offering cash prizes to all medalists and a bonus to the athlete with the most medals, Mellouli went all in and entered every nearly every race. He won 15 of those races, and a lot of these weren’t gimmies either. He was putting up very solid times and winning some events by less than .5 of a second. He was also winning 50’s and 100’s of stroke, and for someone who was about to go on to win the 10k at the Olympics, that’s pretty darn impressive.

