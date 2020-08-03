Joshua Edwards-Smith Grabs 5 Golds At West Aussie Qualifier

2020 SWIMMING WA SC QUALIFYING MEET #1

July 24th – July 26th

HBF Stadium, Mt. Claremont, West Australia

SCM (25m)

Results

West Australia’s competition calendar got underway last week with emerging age group swimmers taking to the HBF Stadium pool. The meet served as one of the qualifying opportunities for the Australian Short Course Championships, a national meet on the books for late November.

Swimmers also have the Swimming WA State Short Course Championships and the 2020 Swimming WA Junior Short Course Championships in September.

2020 Swimming WA Age Swimmer of the Year Joshua Edwards-Smith was in fine form at this SC Qualifier, despite only having been back in the water a number of weeks. The 17-year-old took on the 50m/100m/200m free events, as well as the 100m and 200m back races, topping the podium in each for 5 individual gold medals.

In the free events, Edwards-Smith produced the following results: 23.72 in the 50m, 50.39 in the 100m and 1:51.57 in the 200m.

His 100m back checked in at 54.00, within striking distance of his lifetime best of 53.47, while his 200m back performance at HBF Stadium was also solid. In that latter race, he posted a mark of 1:56.09. He owns a lifetime best of 1:54.05.