Daiya Seto Casually Posts 54.6 SCM 100 IM In 3-Lane Pool

2016 Olympic bronze medalist and two-time gold medalist from the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships, Daiya Seto of Japan, posted a video of an official, yet speedy race today, August 3rd.

Taking on teammate Naito Ehara in a 3-lane practice pool, Seto fired off a short course meters (25m) 100 IM time of 54.61 from a push. Ehara came in about a second and a half later in 56.10.

It’s difficult to get a read on the wall touches, but I clocked Seto’s splits in the ranges of 12.3/13.4/15.6/13.6-ish.

The friendly dual took place in the spirit of Seto’s Smile Cup initiative, which is an online swimming competition meant to inspire and motivate junior swimmers whose regular championship meets were canceled amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 100m IM is the event to be contested by these swimmers, which time trial dates spanning 4 separate sessions. Swimmers are competing against those in the age groups of 8&U, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 and 17-18.

Kosuke Hagino owns the Japanese national record and Asian continental record in the short course meters 100 IM with the 51.30 he produced at the 2014 Short Course World Championships for 4th place.

Seto’s lifetime best in this fast and furious IM rests at the 51.40 he produced at the 2018 FINA World Cup stop in Eindhoven.

The 26-year-old has only been back in the water less than 8 weeks, having been welcomed back to his training base in Tokyo in early June.