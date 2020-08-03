Keep The Faith: Reitshammer Hits First OLY-Qualifying Time At 26 Years Old

2020 AUSTRIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Proving it’s never too late to keep a dream alive, Austria’s Bernhard Reitshammer has qualified for his first Olympic Games at the age of 26.

Competing on day 3 of the 2020 Austrian Championships, Reitshammer posted a prelims time of 53.76 to take the top seed in the men’s 100m backstroke and most likely etch his name onto the Austrian roster for Tokyo.

Splitting 25.58/28.18, Reitshammer’s sub-54 second outing this morning dipped under not only his previous lifetime best of 53.90 from April 2019, but his mark also got under the FINA ‘A’ cut for the 2020 Olympic Games. That standard is represented by a time of 53.85, so Reitshammer’s 53.76 cleared the minimum by .09.

Reitshammer’s time also qualifies him for the 2020 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, and is within half a second of the longstanding Austrian national record of 53.33 Markus Rogan put on the books in 2009.