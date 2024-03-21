The Case Of Virginia Fifth Year Ella Nelson’s Career Consistency & Dominance

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia fifth-year Ella Nelson has been a staple for the Cavaliers during her career, consistently being an ‘A’ finalist and more importantly a second-place finisher at NCAAs. With her specialties being the IMs and breaststroke, Nelson is a rare swimmer who has been at the top of all of her events every year but never won an individual NCAA title.

We often think of ‘dominance’ as the swimmers like Caeleb Dressel, Leon Marchand…Gretchen Walsh. Swimmers who just win and win and win again. But in a sport like swimming, where so much focus is on the individual but where teams still matter, there’s a certain je ne sais quoi about a swimmer like Nelson, who is so close to the top of the pyramid, so good, but just happened to run into a brick wall that captures us all.

Think Laszlo Cseh vis-a-vis Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.

At Nelson’s first NCAAs in 2021, she finished 2nd in the 400 IM behind Stanford’s Brooke Forde, 2nd in the 200 breast behind NC State’s Sophie Hansson, and 5th in the 200 IM where Alex Walsh won. In 2022, she once again had three ‘A’ final swims finishing 3rd in the 400 IM behind Walsh and Forde. She also was 4th in the 200 breast and 8th in the 200 IM. Last year, Nelson finished 2nd in the 400 IM behind Walsh, 3rd in the 200 breast, and 4th in the 200 IM.

Ella Nelson attended Harpeth Hall School and swam for the Nashville Aquatic Club in Tennessee before Virginia – the same high school and club program that the Walsh sisters swam for. Nelson’s commitment in the spring of 2018 lit the fuse on what would become the Virginia dynasty.

She has consistently been at the top of the NCAA throughout her career but has not won an individual title. It is important to note her relay contributions to Virginia as well, where she has been a National Champion. She swam in Virginia’s winning 800 free relay in both 2021 and 2023.

This morning, she swam the 3rd fastest time in prelims in the 200 IM with a 1:53.05 behind only Alex Walsh and Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller. Nelson is also the #8 seed in the 400 IM tomorrow and #3 seed in the 200 breast on Saturday.

It’s rare for a swimmer to be as good as Nelson and win so many trophies, and maintain that level for a career this long without getting over the hump. We came up with a few comparable examples, like Florida’s Isabel Ivey who began her career at Cal. Ivey was 4th in the 100 back and 6th in the 100 fly at 2019 NCAAs. In 2021, she earned three A final swims finishing 3rd in the 100 free, 4th in the 100 back, and 4th in the 100 fly.

We couldn’t think of many other good examples, which shows just how unique Nelson’s success has been.

2022 NCAAs was her closest to winning an individual NCAA title as she was 2nd in the 200 free behind Taylor Ruck as well as 3rd in the 200 IM behind Alex Walsh and Stanford’s Torri Huske. Like Nelson, Ivey also helped her team to an 800 free relay title as Florida won the event just last night. Ivey will also swim in the A final of the 200 IM tonight and is the #3 seed in the 200 free tomorrow and the #2 seed in the 100 free on Saturday.

What if in a parallel universe they instead specialized in a different event and/or competed during a different year? Nelson isn’t going to leave her college career with any individual NCAA titles…but she’s going to leave with four team titles. And that’s what college swimming does so well – it creates a spot for unbelievably-fast swimmers who don’t win races to thrive. It creates space for the Scotty Pippens of the world and the James Worthys of the world to still be in the spotlight – something that’s often lost in international competition in swimming.

It helps us all reorient our perception of “success” in swimming, and maybe that’s the most valuable part of the NCAA. 4th place is not a failure at the NCAA Championships, it’s 15 points.

Kate Douglass ended her decorated NCAA career with 7 individual NCAA titles and countless records. That individual scoring added up to 174 points. But here’s what’s wild: Nelson (albeit with an extra meet because Douglass only got three championships versus Nelson’s four) is in all-likelihood going to score more individual NCAA points than Douglass did in her career.

She’s sitting on 138 entering Thursday’s finals, meaning she needs 36 to tie and 37 to pass. She has scored at least 42 points at each of her NCAA Championship appearances.