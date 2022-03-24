Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas Fails To Put Any Diving Points On The Board On Day 2 of NCAAs

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Diving has given the University of Texas a leg up on rival Cal in years past at the NCAA Championships, but the Longhorns failed to score any points on Thursday in the 1-meter event.

Last season, Texas beat the Bears by 27 points to win the championship title, scoring 83 diving points compared to Cal’s zero. The Longhorns’ top scorer overall was diver Jordan Windle with 52 points, but he’s out this year with a suspension, making the team race likely to come down to performances in the pool over the next three nights.

Indiana’s Andrew Capobianco led the 1-meter prelims with a score of 405.30, followed by Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews (400.80) and Ohio State’s Lyle Yost (398.50).

Overall the Hoosiers led with 35 projected diving points according to their prelim finishes, with Quentin Henninger qualifying fourth to join Capobianco in the championship final.

Those performances moved Indiana up from 11th to eighth in the projected team standings after tonight’s session.

Men’s 1-Meter Diving Prelims

Texas’ Andrew Harness (320.65) was notably sitting in sixth place through three dives, but fell off with a poor fourth round and ended up outside of scoring position in 21st.

Harness is better on platform, however, having placed 10th in the event last year at NCAAs.

In the 1-meter event last season, Windle won the event for Texas while Harness finished 28th.

Texas’ other diver, Noah Duperre (318.10), was in position to make the consolation final up until the last dive, falling to 24th.

With Texas earning no diving points today, this is where the team standings are projected to be after tonight’s session based on this morning’s prelim swims (not factoring in the 200 free relay).

DAY 2 SCORED PRELIMS + ACTUAL SCORES

  1. Texas, 176.5
  2. Cal, 131.0
  3. Florida, 117.0
  4. NC State, 92.0
  5. Georgia, 88.0
  6. Stanford, 79.0
  7. Arizona State, 78.0
  8. Indiana, 66.0
  9. Virginia Tech, 56.0
  10. Louisville, 46.0
  11. Virginia, 38.5
  12. Arizona / Ohio State, 34.0
  14. Alabama, 33.0
  15. LSU, 25.5
  16. Harvard, 23.0
  17. Michigan, 20.0
  18. Texas A&M, 17.0
  19. Tennessee, 16.5
  20. Auburn, 15.0
  21. Columbia, 14.0
  22. Purdue / UNC, 12.0
  24. Minnesota, 5.0
  25. Georgia Tech / Princeton, 3.5
  27. Utah / SMU, 2.0

SoCal Swammer
19 minutes ago

Texas may have to rely on only swimming to win NCAA’s??? 😳

ISL
37 minutes ago

Rip my Texas #1 pick

oxyswim
40 minutes ago

After the zones performance and getting beat on 1 meter at Big 12s can’t say this is totally shocking.

Tony
51 minutes ago

I’ve learned through interviews/podcasts with Eddie Reese, out of the 9.9 scholarships allowed, Eddie gives 2.0 scholarships to diving, leaving 7.9 for his swimmers. I suspect he hoped to get at least a point out of those 2.0 scholarships.

JeahBrah
Reply to  Tony
18 minutes ago

Obviously Windle’s scandal/suspension is a big factor. But usually they have more than just 1 star diver. I wonder if their recruiting has struggled? The Texas women’s team divers are doing great so it is hard to blame coaching.

1650 Onetrick
54 minutes ago

This might be it for Texas. They needed the diving points to get over Cal last year.

Ol' Longhorn
56 minutes ago

Uh-oh.

