Olympians And A Few College Stars Highlight Final Pro Series Before Trials

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

March 30 – April 2, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas

LCM (50 meters)

Live Results

Psych Sheets

Although most of the swimming world’s attention right now is centered on the 2022 NCAA Men’s Swimming And Diving Championships, the psych sheets for the 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio have been released. The meet begins on Wednesday, March 30, and concludes on Thursday, April 2.

This is meet is significant, because it is the final Pro Swim series before International Team Trials for the United States, which begin on April 26 and will determine the roster for big meets such as the 2022 FINA World Championships. This means that from the entries that we see here, we can potentially gauge what events swimmers might plan on doing at trials a few weeks down the road. Unlike the Westmont Pro Series earlier this month where the field was very small, there are significantly more swimmers entered in the meet this time around. However, just like Westmont, there are many big names who will be swimming next week in San Antonio like University of Florida trainees Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel.

Ledecky is veering away from her bread-and-butter events, the 800 and 1500 freestyle, and switching to do shorter distance races. She is entered in the 200 free, 400 free, and 100 free. The 100 free isn’t an event that we usually connect Ledecky to, but she has swum it many times in-season and was a part of Team USA’s 4×100 freestyle relay that won silver in the 2016 Olympics. Dressel, on the other hand, is entered in the 50/100/200 free, the 100 fly, and the 200 IM. Although we have seen him race the freestyle and butterfly events before this year, this meet marks the first time this season in which he has swum the 200 IM.

Many other stars from Westmont return to swim at this meet. Hali Flickinger and Claire Curzan, who both performed lights-out last month, are entered in six and five events respectivley. Flickinger will swim the 200 free, 400 IM, 200 fly, 400 free, 200 back, and 100 free, while Curzan is in the 100 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 free. Another Olympian entered in a lot of events is Michael Andrew, who seems to have adopted the training style of swimming in as many meets as he possibly can. Andrew is entered in the 100 breast, 100 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 100 free, with the 200 breast being a new addition that he didn’t swim at Westmont.

Erika Brown, Kathleen Baker, Lily King, Annie Lazor, Natalie Hinds, Leah Smith, Beata Nelson, Paige Madden, Zach Apple, Ryan Held, and Bowe Becker are amongst some pros that were at Westmont and will back swimming in San Antonio. On the other hand, swimmers like Jay Litherland, Chase Kalisz, and Coleman Stewart are set to their Pro Swim Series debut this year next week.

Club teammates Bella Sims and Claire Weinstein of the Sandpipers of Nevada will also be swimming long course for the first time at this meet. Sims is entered in the 800free, 200 free, 400 free, and 100 fly, while Weinstein is only in the 800 free.

There were not many college swimmers entered in the Westmont Pro Series. which makes sense, considering that most of them were tapering for NCAAs. This meet is set to occur just a week after men’s NCAAs and two weeks after women’s NCAAs, so many college stars are still missing. However, there are still some college swimmers entered here, such as Drew Kibler, Rhyan White, Leon Marchand, Phoebe Bacon, Anna Elendt, and Nick Albiero.