Luke Hobson Re-Breaks His 500 Free 17-18 NAG In A Time Of 4:08.42

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the 500 free at the 2022 Men’s Division I Swimming And Diving Championships, Texas’s Luke Hobson broke his own 17-18 National Age Group Record in a time of 4:08.42 en route to a third place finish overall.

Hobson, a freshman who will turn 19 on June 25th, previously broke this record in December at the 2021 Minnesota Invite, when he took down Michael Phelps‘s 2004 mark of 4:12.33 in prelims in a time of 4:12.22, and then reset the record in finals with a time of 4:09.72. Today’s swim marks the third time that Hobson has broken this record.

Luke Hobson, 2022 NCAAs (Current NAG) Luke Hobson, 2021 Minnesota Invite (Former NAG) 50m 22.82 22.75 100m 24.74 (47.56) 24.77 (47.52) 150m 25.11 (1:12.67) 25.21 (1:12.73) 200m 24.99 (1:37.66 ) 25.27 (1:38.00) 250m 25.05 (2:02.71 ) 25.35 (2:03.35) 300m 25.37 (2:28.08 ) 25.19 (2:28.54) 350m 25.25 (2:53.33 ) 25.30 (2:53.30) 400m 25.13 (3:18.46 ) 25.45 (3:19.29) 450m 25.31 (3:43.77 ) 25.74 (3:45.03) 500m 24.65 (4:08.42 ) 24.69 (4:09.72 )

Hobson went out very fast, keeping pace with Florida’s Kieran Smith, but was run down by Georgia’s Matt Sates and Jake Magahey during the last 100 yards of the race as he fell to third. He split 2:02.71/2:05.71 tonight compared to 2:03.35/2:06.37 in December, showing a common trend of going out very hard and being slower on the back half. However, when he broke the NAG for the first time, he negative split the race 2:06.70/2:05.24.

In addition, Hobson also holds the 17-18 NAG in the 1000 free with a time of 8:43.66.