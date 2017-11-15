Teams from 11 Schools to Converge at Art Adamson Invitational

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

College Station, TX

November 17-19, 2017

Prelims – 9:30am, Finals – 6pm (CT)

Teams from 11 colleges, including 5 CSCAA nationally ranked squads, will compete in College Station this weekend at the Art Adamson Invitational.

The full team list:

Texas A&M (M&W)

Air Force (M)

Arkansas (W)

Arizona State (W)

Boise State (W)

Hawaii (M&W)

LSU (M&W)

SMU (M&W)

Stanford (W)

Incarnate Word (M&W)

Utah (M&W)

Of these teams, ranked by the CSCAA are #1 Stanford (W), #3 Texas A&M (W), #24 Arizona State (W), #6 Texas A&M (M), #21 Utah (M).

The Stanford women will be the most high-profile team in attendance, and it will be the first time their freshmen will suit up as an entire class (Brooke Forde already did at the USA v. College Challenge). After the speed that Stanford brought at their dual meet with NC State, the times will likely come down even further this weekend. Additionally, Katie Ledecky could drop some eye-popping swims, too.

The Aggie women will certainly be right there with the Cardinal in many events, and Bethany Galat will get her first big swims after a lights-out summer. Sydney Pickrem will be one to watch, too, as the Canadian native will search for wins against Stanford IM’ers Forde and Ella Eastin.

The Aggie men will be carrying a lot of momentum into this meet after upending the Texas men in a dual meet. Specifically, nation-leading Mauro Castillo in the 200 breast (1:55.93) and #4 in the country Brock Bonetti in the 200 back (1:43.02) will be among those tracking down A cuts to secure their spots at the 2017 NCAA Championships.