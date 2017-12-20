Taylor Ruck Shatters Hilary Caldwell’s 200 Back Canadian Record

2017 LAUSANNE CUP

Lausanne, Switzerland

December 20-21, 2017

Swimming at the Lausanne Cup in Switzerland, Taylor Ruck set fire to Hilary Caldwell‘s Canadian record in the 200 backstroke.

Winning the event handily in Lausanne, the 17-year-old swam her way to a 2:01.66, nine tenths faster than Caldwell’s old mark of 2:01.56 from back in 2013.

Caldwell’s Splits

First 50: 29.46

Second 50: 30.97

Third 50: 31.33

Fourth 50: 30.80

Ruck’s Splits

First 50: 28.57

Second 50: 30.50

Third 50: 30.98

Fourth 50: 31.61

Ruck swam it differently from Caldwell, charging out hard and holding on during the back-half, and the strategy paid off for her.

Ruck is still a ways away from world record range, as the fastest time in history belongs to Katinka Hosszu at 1:59.23 from the 2014 World SC Championships.

Just a few days ago, Ruck dropped a 2:06.87 in long course at the English Nationals, coming within a second of Kylie Masse‘s national mark in long course. She also tied the Canadian record in the 200 free at English Nationals a couple of days before that, and dropped a 52.96 100 LC free the same day as her 2:06 200 back.

Ruck is a commit to the Stanford women’s class of 2022 in the NCAA.