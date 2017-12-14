Taylor Ruck Ties Canadian Record in 200 LCM Free at England Nats

2017 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Canadian swimmer Taylor Ruck, part of a small group from Toronto that is taking advantage of a few long course training meets in Europe this winter, finished 2nd in the women’s 200 free on Wednesday, the first day of Swim England’s winter national championship meet. Although she was beat-out by home-town swimmer Ellie Faulkner, Ruck tied the Canadian National Record in the 200 free.

Ruck swam 1:56.94, which matches the swim of the same time that was done by Brittany MacLean at the 2016 Canadian Olympic Trials.

The two swimmers in their record-breaking efforts didn’t split too dis-similarly. Ruck went out a little faster on her first 50, but by the halfway mark, the splits are basically back in line.

1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 MacLean ’16 27.77 29.37 30.05 29.75 Ruck ’17 27.36 29.67 30.18 29.73

Ruck’s previous personal best was 1:57.08 from the 2017 World Junior Championships, though she split as fast as 1:56.18 on Canada’s medal-winning 800 free relay at the 2016 Olympic Games. Ruck missed out on a spot at last summer’s World Championships after a tough showing at Canada’s trials, but has since moved to train with Titley, Penny Oleksiak, Rebecca Smith and others at the High Performance Center in Toronto.