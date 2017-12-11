Swim England Winter C’ships: Guy Goes For Possible 200 Fly History

2017 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, December 13th – Sunday, December 17th

Ponds Forge, Sheffield

LCM

Commonwealth Games selection at stake

Although the Swim England National Winter Championships have been held in short course meters format for the last 2 years, this time around Commonwealth Games selection is at stake, making the format LCM for 2017. Although Swim England has already nominated the big guns such as Adam Peaty, James Guy and Siobhan-Marie O’Connor in several events, there are still key players need to earn qualification times to be added to the roster, or to have another event added to their portfolio.

The aforementioned Guy falls into the latter scenario, as the Bath National Centre athlete has already been selected for the 100m fly, 200m free and 400m free based on performances at qualifying meets earlier this season. The 200m butterfly si his only event in Sheffield this week, with his personal best of 1:55.91 from this past April falling well inside the qualifying mark of 1:58.29. With this being his only swim, the 21-year-old is expected to easily add the event to his line-up in Gold Coast, giving the stud a 4-event program.

If successfully qualified, Guy could potentially become England’s first 200m fly Commonwealth champion since 1998 should things go according to race plan in Australia. But, we’ll need to see what South African Chad Le Clos and possibly Singaporean Joseph Schooling have to say about that next year.

Olympic silver medalist in the 200m IM, O’Connor, is in a similar boat, having already been selected for her signature event, as well as in the 100m breaststroke. The 22-year-old will be seeking qualifying times in the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly events, however. In the former, Ellie Faulkner holds the top time to beat with a #1 seed effort of 1:57.04. Canadian Rebecca Smith of HPC Ontario is entered with the top time in the 100m butterfly at 58.07.

IMer Aimee Willmott will be vying for selection in the 400m IM and 200m IM, while Christopher Walker-Hebborn will also need to prove his worth in the backstroke. He won gold in the 100m distance at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, but has been off the 54.01 consideration time as of late and will need to hustle to book his place for Gold Coast.

Sprinters Anna Hopkin and Freya Raynor will do their best to edge past the 24.49 qualifying mark in the 50m freestyle, while the men’s 100m freestyle field is essentially anyone’s for the taking. Calum Jarvis, David Cumberlidge and Joe Litchfield are just 3 of the possible candidates capable of taking the top prize and earning a spot on the coveted Commonwealth roster.