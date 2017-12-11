The Late Jason Turcotte Named Georgia Senior Coach of the Year

The late Jason Turcotte has been named Georgia Swimming’s 2017 Senior Coach of the Year, an honor determined by the Coach’s Chair after reviewing performance-based statistics from the previous season.

Jason Turcotte was honored posthumously today as the 2017 Senior Coach of the Year. Jason’s family was onsite to accept the award on his behalf. Jason is dearly, dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/sYpYSsXoN7 — Georgia Swimming LSC (@GA_Swimming) December 9, 2017

Turcotte, who coached for Dynamo Swim Club beginning in 2006, helped 19 of his 15 & over athletes reach the Georgia Swimming top ten list in 2017. He was well respected by his swimmers and peers, serving on multiple Team USA and national camp staffs.

Prior to his passing in May, Turcotte was named as the Boys Head Coach at the 2017 World Junior Championships which took place in August.

Jason’s wife Heidi; kids Jack, Olivia, and Kaela; sister Jill and niece Isabella, were onsite to accept the award.

Fellow coaches Rich Murphy, David Marsh and Jack Roach tweeted congratulations to Turcotte and family upon hearing the news, speaking to how well respected he was in the USA Swimming community. Murphy coached alongside Turcotte with Dynamo.

Miss him every day.

His legacy lives on in the lives that he has influenced and in the lessons he taught, so completely. Well deserved. #GoGreen #Grit https://t.co/9Uk6skxGBA — Rich Murphy (@coachrichmurphy) December 11, 2017

Congrats to Jason and his family – well deserved – he was simply one of the best coaches in the country — and an even better man. — David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) December 10, 2017

Jason’s craft, was growing lives in body mind & spirit, with beautiful qualities that gently changed people, through connection and care. — Jackson Roach (@CoachJackRoach) December 10, 2017

You can read the award announcement on the Georgia Swimming website here.