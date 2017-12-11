The Late Jason Turcotte Named Georgia Senior Coach of the Year

The late Jason Turcotte has been named Georgia Swimming’s 2017 Senior Coach of the Year, an honor determined by the Coach’s Chair after reviewing performance-based statistics from the previous season.

Turcotte, who coached for Dynamo Swim Club beginning in 2006, helped 19 of his 15 & over athletes reach the Georgia Swimming top ten list in 2017. He was well respected by his swimmers and peers, serving on multiple Team USA and national camp staffs.

Prior to his passing in May, Turcotte was named as the Boys Head Coach at the 2017 World Junior Championships which took place in August.

Jason’s wife Heidi; kids Jack, Olivia, and Kaela; sister Jill and niece Isabella, were onsite to accept the award.

Fellow coaches Rich MurphyDavid Marsh and Jack Roach tweeted congratulations to Turcotte and family upon hearing the news, speaking to how well respected he was in the USA Swimming community. Murphy coached alongside Turcotte with Dynamo.

You can read the award announcement on the Georgia Swimming website here.

