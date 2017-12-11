Sprinter Kaleigh McGrady Verbally Commits to WashU

Kaleigh McGrady, who trains with Dynamo Swim Club and attends Dunwoody High School in the Atlanta area, has announced her verbal commitment to Washington University in St. Louis.

McGrady is a sprint freestyler, and she competed at the Georgia 1-5A High School Championships in 2016 as a sophomore. There, she placed 5th in the 100 freestyle, and anchored Dunwoody High School’s 200 free relay (24.24) to a state championship. She also anchored Dunwoody’s 400 free relay to a state title.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 24.27

100y free – 52.78

50m free – 27.83

100m free – 59.98

200y IM – 2:09.82

McGrady will start up with WashU in the fall. The Bears are a powerhouse program in the NCAA’s Division III– last year, they were able to place 6th at the NCAA D3 Championships. Her best time in the 50 free would’ve landed her in the B final at the 2017 UAA Conference Championships, not far off of the 23.92 it took to make the A final. In the 100 free, she would’ve also made the UAA B final last year, again not very far off of the 52.40 it took to make the A final in prelims.

WashU just graduated two of their four 200 free relay legs, as well as one of their 400 free relay legs from the 2017 NCAA Champs. Both relays scored in the A final. McGrady could be a candidate to join the relays, especially considering two additional members of the 400 free relay from last year’s NCAAs are now seniors and will have graduated before McGrady gets to campus.