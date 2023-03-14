Swiss Long Course Championships Kick Off On Thursday

2023 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, March 16th – Sunday, March 19th

Geneva, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

Entries

The 2023 Swiss Long Course Championships are slated to start on Thursday, running through Sunday in Geneva. Several of the nation’s big guns are set to dive in during the meet, which will offer the opportunity to meet the minimum time standards needed to qualify for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Several swimmers are coming from the Lausanne Swim Cup last month, including Olympic medalist Noe Ponti and fellow national record holder Roman Mityukov.

In Lausanne, Ponti put up times of 23.34 in the 50m fly and 52.17 in the 100m fly to take the silver and gold medals, respectively.

Mityukov was also solid, logging results of 25.71 in the 50m back and 54.77 in the 100m back to earn silver in each, while the 22-year-old scored gold in the 200m back with an outing of 1:58.02.

Jeremy Desplanches, Nils Liess, Lisa Mamie and Nina Kost are among the competitors expecting to splash this week in Geneva.

Key Entrants