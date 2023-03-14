SMU Picks Up Winter Juniors Finalist Asher Good (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Asher Good has announced his decision to swim and study at Southern Methodist University (SMU) this fall. Good is currently wrapping up his senior year at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at SMU. I cannot thank my family and coaches Scott, Bob, and Andrew enough for their support throughout this entire process. Pony up!!!”

Good trains year-round with Scottsdale Aquatic Club, and competes primarily in freestyle, IM, and backstroke. Good is quickly improving, especially in the 400 IM. At Winter Juniors – West, Good clocked a 3:53.65 in prelims which marked a best time by almost 9 seconds.

He also had a breakout race in the 200 backstroke at Winter Juniors. He recorded a 1:47.21 in prelims, putting him under his previous best time by over three seconds. He rounded out his Winter Juniors showing with another best time in the 100 backstroke, stopping the clock at 51.50.

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:38.21

1000 free – 9:36.99

100 back – 51.50

200 back – 1:47.21

400 IM – 3:53.65

SMU is a Division I mid-major program that competes in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). At the 2023 AAC Championships, the SMU men won their third-consecutive AAC title. Good’s current best time in the 400 IM would have placed 5th at this year’s conference meet, while his best 200 backstroke would have earned 8th overall.

Colin Feehery was the team’s fastest performer in the 400 IM this year having swam a 3:42.99 at AACs. He will get another shot at the event this year, as he’s been selected for NCAAs later this month. Rob McCall led the team in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:42.97. The 200 backstroke was a deep event for SMU, with their top three performers all coming in under the 1:45-barrier. McCall will still be in Dallas when Good arrives on campus.

Good joins William DeJean, Nicolas Sobenes, Mark Van Eybergen, Kristaps Mikelsons, and Nicklas Pedersen in SMU’s incoming class of 2027. Half of the class is international, with Sobenes and DeJean being the only U.S. based swimmers.

The class is well-rounded in terms of event specialities, with Dejean and Van Eybergen covering distance free, Sobenes doing fly, Mikelsons focusing on IM, and Pedersen’s focus being backstroke.

