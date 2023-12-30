SwimSwam’s Top 10 Most Liked Instagram Posts Of The Year

Prom/Homecoming Flex, Taylor Swift, Superbowl Halftime, World Records all have one thing in common. They all made the top 10 most liked Instagram posts from the SwimSwamNews account on Instagram.

Keep following along on @swimswamnews and @swimrecruitnews on Instagram. Follow along on Twitter @swimswamnews and @SwimSwamLive. Also, follow our TikTok @swimswamnews.

Prom Flex pt. 1. Even the open water numbers are flexing

2. People even skipped swimming for Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour…..but to be fair it was the 200 butterfly

3. This is still a good debate, what was more red?

4. Leon Marchand Breaks Michael Phelps‘ 400 IM Record at the 2023 World Championships

5. Katie Grimes Becomes First American to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as she finished third in the 10K at 2023 Worlds

6. Summer McIntosh set a 400 Free World Record in…. MARCH

7. The worst part of morning practice is getting in the water

8. Prom Flex pt 2

9. Thomas Heilman Breaks Michael Phelps‘ 15-16 NAG Record in the LCM 200 butterfly at Summer Nationals

10. Caeleb Dressel Smiles at the US Open….he smiled a lot (IYKYK)