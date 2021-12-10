SwimSwam Pulse: 75% Like The 200 Medley Relay Moving To Opening Night At NCAAs

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers how they felt about the 200 medley relay moving to Day 1 of the NCAA Championships:

RESULTS

Question: Are you a fan of the 200 medley relay moving to the opening night of NCAAs?

Yes – 75.7%

– 75.7% No – 9.5%

9.5% No opinion – 14.8%

It was revealed early last week that the 200 medley relay would be joining the 800 freestyle relay on Wednesday night at the Division I NCAA Championships, with several readers expressing their approval of the move while others suggesting it could have some negative effects on other races in the meet.

The poll resulted in an overwhelming majority (75.7 percent) saying they’re in favor of the move.

For one, it spaces out the relays to allow there to be only per day following the opening night, with the 200 free relay on Thursday, the 400 medley relay on Friday and the 400 free relay on Saturday. Previously it was the 200 free and 400 medley relays bookending Thursday finals and the 200 medley relay running on Friday.

It could also see the event get a bit faster as a whole, which is what we’ve seen with the 800 free relay since it moved to Wednesday night in 2015.

Some of the concerns regarding the move included the fact that it might make the 800 free relay a bit slower, with it being the second race of the session for some swimmers, and also hampering the 400 medley relay with the 100s of stroke (fly, back and breast) taking place on the same day.

Still, less than a tenth of voters said they disliked the move (9.5 percent), while just under 15 percent didn’t care either way.

It was also revealed that the relays will remain timed finals like they were last season, which nearly half of voters said they preferred in a previous poll.

